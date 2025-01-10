TO THE MEMBERS OF THE BARODA RAYON CORPORATION LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of The Baroda Rayon Corporation Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, notes to financial statements and the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(i) Attention is d rawn to Note 3(i)2 to the statement regarding non p rovision o f interest o n loan o f 157,29,49,931/- of overdue debts availed under the Modified Draft Restructuring Scheme (MDRS) till March, 2024. These stipulated overdue debts were not settled due to legal hurdle. Now the Company is in process to create the security of overdue unsecured loans along with the secured loans, which shall rank pari passu, with existing debt if any, after the interest is finalized on negotiation with lenders. Since the interest is not ascertained it is not provided in the books. To that extent the reported profit is overstated and other equity balance is overstated.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matter

i) We draw attention to Note 37 of accompanying standalone financial statements, as regards to the exceptional item of unsecured loan of 24,48,89,155/- which was forfeited pursuant to violation of agreement as per sanctioned BIFR scheme.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Refer Note 27 & 28 to the accompanying standalone financial statements: Our audit procedures included the following: Our procedures included, but were not limited to the following: As on 31st March, 2024, the Company has recognised contingent liabilities, pending litigation and wage settlement to the extent it is crystallised. (i) Obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated design and tested operating effectiveness of controls around identification of indicators of various pending litigations and contingent liabilities under Ind AS. Considering the materiality of the amounts involved, the significant management judgement required in estimating various liabilities being inherently subjective, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter for the current year audit. (ii) Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss include financial liabilities held for trading and designated upon initial recognition as at fair value through profit or loss.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of Management Reports such as Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Business Responsibility Report (but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon) which we obtained prior to the date of this Auditors Report, and the remaining section of the Companys Annual Report, which are expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this Auditors Report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the other sections of Annual Report (other than those mentioned above), if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order) issued by the Central Government of India, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the “Annexure-A” attached hereto our comments on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure-B”. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer Note 28 to the financial statements).

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

(iii)There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement.

(v) Based on our examination which included test checks -

a) The Company uses accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and

b) The Company has used Tally Prime software service provider, for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that in the absence of sufficient information, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the underlying database of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of Tally Prime.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has disputed dues of Excise duties and Income Tax, which are given below.

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount ( ) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise 1. Act, 1944 Income Tax Act, Excise Duty 44,24,28,525/- 2006-2008 Tribunal (CESTAT) 2. 1961 Income Tax Act, Income Tax 8,09,43,740/- 2013-2014 ITAT-Mumbai 3. 1961 Income Tax 4,12,97,850/- 2013-2014 ITAT-Mumbai