SectorRealty
Open₹173
Prev. Close₹171.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.86
Day's High₹176.95
Day's Low₹169.85
52 Week's High₹219.5
52 Week's Low₹150
Book Value₹150
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)404.39
P/E27.15
EPS6.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.91
22.91
22.91
22.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
309.04
274.82
2.08
-372.51
Net Worth
331.95
297.73
24.99
-349.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-120.34
-0.22
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-119.84
-2.52
-2.12
-2.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-87.54
26.11
2.28
133.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
5,334.73
34.5
-23.63
152.08
EBIT growth
5,467.75
38.71
-29.43
-43.99
Net profit growth
-785.19
-145.43
18,011.9
-94.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Damodarbhai B Patel
Independent Director
Bhavanjibhai H Patel
Independent Director
Bhaveshbhai V Patel
Independent Director
Jayantilal D Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kunjal Sawan Desai
Non Executive Director
Vidhya V Bhavani
Whole-time Director
Viral Bhavani
Independent Director
Chimanlal N. Patel
Independent Director
Zaverilal M. Ramani
Independent Director
Rameshbhai Valjibhai Patel
Reports by Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1958 and promoted by Sangramsinh P. Gaekwad (Formerly Known as The Maharaja of Baroda), Baroda Rayon Corporation (BRCL) is a well-established and diversified company. The Company was in the business of manufacturing and sale of Viscose Filament yarn, Nylon yarn and By product from manufacturing facility at Udhna, Surat in Gujarat state. However entire operational activities of this segment became stand still since August 2008. Currently Company is engaged in Real Estate activities. In 1973, Gujarat Polymers was merged with the company and, as a result, it acquired the nylon yarn plant. A technical collaboration agreement was entered into with Unitika, Japan, to manufacture nylon tyre cord. In 1981, the company made a beginning in the supply of technical know-how and basic engineering for setting up plants with a capacity of 13 tpa for carbon bi-sulphide.During 1988-89, BRCL increased the nylon tyre cord capacity from 2000 tpa to 4000 tpa. The capacity of polyester filament yarn (PFY) was expanded from 1777 tpa to 10797 tpa in 1990-91, in technical collaboration with Samsung Company, South Korea.In Apr.95, it expanded the partially oriented yarn (POY) plant capacity to 15000 tpa. It is implementing a backward integration project of setting up a polycondensation plant to produce polyester chips. It is also putting up a solid waste recovery plant. To finance these projects it came out with a rights issue of Rs 15.87 cr at a premium in Feb.97.The Nylon plant comm
Read More
The Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹176.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd is ₹404.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd is 27.15 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd is ₹150 and ₹219.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 232.81%, 1 Year at -13.46%, 6 Month at 1.91%, 3 Month at -11.88% and 1 Month at -5.78%.
