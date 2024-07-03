Summary

Incorporated in 1958 and promoted by Sangramsinh P. Gaekwad (Formerly Known as The Maharaja of Baroda), Baroda Rayon Corporation (BRCL) is a well-established and diversified company. The Company was in the business of manufacturing and sale of Viscose Filament yarn, Nylon yarn and By product from manufacturing facility at Udhna, Surat in Gujarat state. However entire operational activities of this segment became stand still since August 2008. Currently Company is engaged in Real Estate activities. In 1973, Gujarat Polymers was merged with the company and, as a result, it acquired the nylon yarn plant. A technical collaboration agreement was entered into with Unitika, Japan, to manufacture nylon tyre cord. In 1981, the company made a beginning in the supply of technical know-how and basic engineering for setting up plants with a capacity of 13 tpa for carbon bi-sulphide.During 1988-89, BRCL increased the nylon tyre cord capacity from 2000 tpa to 4000 tpa. The capacity of polyester filament yarn (PFY) was expanded from 1777 tpa to 10797 tpa in 1990-91, in technical collaboration with Samsung Company, South Korea.In Apr.95, it expanded the partially oriented yarn (POY) plant capacity to 15000 tpa. It is implementing a backward integration project of setting up a polycondensation plant to produce polyester chips. It is also putting up a solid waste recovery plant. To finance these projects it came out with a rights issue of Rs 15.87 cr at a premium in Feb.97.The Nylon plant comm

