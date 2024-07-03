iifl-logo-icon 1
Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd Share Price

176.5
(3.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:07:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open173
  • Day's High176.95
  • 52 Wk High219.5
  • Prev. Close171.05
  • Day's Low169.85
  • 52 Wk Low 150
  • Turnover (lac)3.86
  • P/E27.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value150
  • EPS6.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)404.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

173

Prev. Close

171.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3.86

Day's High

176.95

Day's Low

169.85

52 Week's High

219.5

52 Week's Low

150

Book Value

150

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

404.39

P/E

27.15

EPS

6.3

Divi. Yield

0

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.52%

Non-Promoter- 1.02%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 31.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.91

22.91

22.91

22.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

309.04

274.82

2.08

-372.51

Net Worth

331.95

297.73

24.99

-349.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-120.34

-0.22

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-119.84

-2.52

-2.12

-2.79

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-87.54

26.11

2.28

133.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

5,334.73

34.5

-23.63

152.08

EBIT growth

5,467.75

38.71

-29.43

-43.99

Net profit growth

-785.19

-145.43

18,011.9

-94.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Damodarbhai B Patel

Independent Director

Bhavanjibhai H Patel

Independent Director

Bhaveshbhai V Patel

Independent Director

Jayantilal D Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kunjal Sawan Desai

Non Executive Director

Vidhya V Bhavani

Whole-time Director

Viral Bhavani

Independent Director

Chimanlal N. Patel

Independent Director

Zaverilal M. Ramani

Independent Director

Rameshbhai Valjibhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1958 and promoted by Sangramsinh P. Gaekwad (Formerly Known as The Maharaja of Baroda), Baroda Rayon Corporation (BRCL) is a well-established and diversified company. The Company was in the business of manufacturing and sale of Viscose Filament yarn, Nylon yarn and By product from manufacturing facility at Udhna, Surat in Gujarat state. However entire operational activities of this segment became stand still since August 2008. Currently Company is engaged in Real Estate activities. In 1973, Gujarat Polymers was merged with the company and, as a result, it acquired the nylon yarn plant. A technical collaboration agreement was entered into with Unitika, Japan, to manufacture nylon tyre cord. In 1981, the company made a beginning in the supply of technical know-how and basic engineering for setting up plants with a capacity of 13 tpa for carbon bi-sulphide.During 1988-89, BRCL increased the nylon tyre cord capacity from 2000 tpa to 4000 tpa. The capacity of polyester filament yarn (PFY) was expanded from 1777 tpa to 10797 tpa in 1990-91, in technical collaboration with Samsung Company, South Korea.In Apr.95, it expanded the partially oriented yarn (POY) plant capacity to 15000 tpa. It is implementing a backward integration project of setting up a polycondensation plant to produce polyester chips. It is also putting up a solid waste recovery plant. To finance these projects it came out with a rights issue of Rs 15.87 cr at a premium in Feb.97.The Nylon plant comm
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹176.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd is ₹404.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd is 27.15 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd is ₹150 and ₹219.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd?

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 232.81%, 1 Year at -13.46%, 6 Month at 1.91%, 3 Month at -11.88% and 1 Month at -5.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.53 %
Institutions - 1.03 %
Public - 31.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

