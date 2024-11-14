Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

BARODA RAYON CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Independent Auditor of the company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Apropos Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e. Wednesday, 28th August, 2024, commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12:10 p.m. in which, inter alia, the following business were transacted - 1) Considered and approved Directors Report alongwith annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2) Approved the Notice and fixed date, time and place of 64th Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at Patidar Bhavan, Kadodara, Surat-394327, Gujarat. 3) Fixed Book Closure from 22nd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for 64th Annual General Meeting; 4) Appointed Mr. Manish Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Surat as Scrutinizer to scrutinize both the remote e-voting as well as e-voting during the 64th Annual General Meeting of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

BARODA RAYON CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Standalone Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

BARODA RAYON CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31.03.2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. Board Meeting No. 01/2024-25 of the Company was held today i.e. 30th May, 2024, commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 02:05 p.m. for approval of Audited Financial Statements for the .... Read More.. Intimation of appointment of internal auditor of the company for FY 2024-25. Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024