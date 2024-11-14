iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

174.65
(0.40%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:56:00 AM

Baroda Rayon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
BARODA RAYON CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Independent Auditor of the company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Apropos Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e. Wednesday, 28th August, 2024, commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12:10 p.m. in which, inter alia, the following business were transacted - 1) Considered and approved Directors Report alongwith annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2) Approved the Notice and fixed date, time and place of 64th Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at Patidar Bhavan, Kadodara, Surat-394327, Gujarat. 3) Fixed Book Closure from 22nd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for 64th Annual General Meeting; 4) Appointed Mr. Manish Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Surat as Scrutinizer to scrutinize both the remote e-voting as well as e-voting during the 64th Annual General Meeting of the company.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
BARODA RAYON CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Standalone Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
BARODA RAYON CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31.03.2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. Board Meeting No. 01/2024-25 of the Company was held today i.e. 30th May, 2024, commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 02:05 p.m. for approval of Audited Financial Statements for the .... Read More.. Intimation of appointment of internal auditor of the company for FY 2024-25. Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
BARODA RAYON CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023.

Baroda Rayon: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.