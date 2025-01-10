Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.91
22.91
22.91
22.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
309.04
274.82
2.08
-372.51
Net Worth
331.95
297.73
24.99
-349.6
Minority Interest
Debt
211.39
245.09
295.01
242.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
543.34
542.82
320
-107.12
Fixed Assets
3
2.78
2.44
40.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.76
6.66
6.66
6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
537.79
525.08
309.61
-154.12
Inventories
583.64
574.84
371.38
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
19.36
18.51
0.05
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
33.27
25.66
33.18
55.35
Sundry Creditors
-3.92
-3.24
-3.52
-3.85
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-94.56
-90.69
-91.48
-205.62
Cash
1.8
8.3
1.29
0.04
Total Assets
543.35
542.82
320
-107.12
