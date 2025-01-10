iifl-logo-icon 1
Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

181.25
(4.23%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.91

22.91

22.91

22.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

309.04

274.82

2.08

-372.51

Net Worth

331.95

297.73

24.99

-349.6

Minority Interest

Debt

211.39

245.09

295.01

242.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

543.34

542.82

320

-107.12

Fixed Assets

3

2.78

2.44

40.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.76

6.66

6.66

6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

537.79

525.08

309.61

-154.12

Inventories

583.64

574.84

371.38

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

19.36

18.51

0.05

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

33.27

25.66

33.18

55.35

Sundry Creditors

-3.92

-3.24

-3.52

-3.85

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-94.56

-90.69

-91.48

-205.62

Cash

1.8

8.3

1.29

0.04

Total Assets

543.35

542.82

320

-107.12

