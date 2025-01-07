iifl-logo-icon 1
Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

176.9
(0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-120.34

-0.22

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.81

-2.02

-1.67

-2.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-122.16

-2.24

-1.67

-2.18

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.56

-0.38

-0.57

-0.6

Other income

2.88

0.1

0.12

0

Profit before tax

-119.84

-2.52

-2.12

-2.79

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-119.84

-2.52

-2.12

-2.79

Exceptional items

-3.81

20.57

-37.59

2.57

Net profit

-123.65

18.04

-39.71

-0.21

yoy growth (%)

-785.19

-145.43

18,011.9

-94.73

NPM

0

0

0

0

