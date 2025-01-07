Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-120.34
-0.22
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-1.81
-2.02
-1.67
-2.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-122.16
-2.24
-1.67
-2.18
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.56
-0.38
-0.57
-0.6
Other income
2.88
0.1
0.12
0
Profit before tax
-119.84
-2.52
-2.12
-2.79
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-119.84
-2.52
-2.12
-2.79
Exceptional items
-3.81
20.57
-37.59
2.57
Net profit
-123.65
18.04
-39.71
-0.21
yoy growth (%)
-785.19
-145.43
18,011.9
-94.73
NPM
0
0
0
0
