Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-119.84
-2.52
-2.12
-2.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-87.54
26.11
2.28
133.82
Other operating items
Operating
-207.38
23.58
0.15
131.02
Capital expenditure
-438.39
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-645.77
23.58
0.15
131.02
Equity raised
-497.7
-527.93
-434.93
-412.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
333.44
288.5
286.51
162.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-810.03
-215.85
-148.26
-119.52
