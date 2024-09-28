iifl-logo-icon 1
Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd AGM

174
(1.67%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Baroda Rayon CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Apropos Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e. Wednesday, 28th August, 2024, commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12:10 p.m. in which, inter alia, the following business were transacted - 1) Considered and approved Directors Report alongwith annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2) Approved the Notice and fixed date, time and place of 64th Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at Patidar Bhavan, Kadodara, Surat-394327, Gujarat. 3) Fixed Book Closure from 22nd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for 64th Annual General Meeting; 4) Appointed Mr. Manish Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Surat as Scrutinizer to scrutinize both the remote e-voting as well as e-voting during the 64th Annual General Meeting of the company. Proceedings of 64th Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)

Baroda Rayon: Related News

No Record Found

