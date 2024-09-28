|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Apropos Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e. Wednesday, 28th August, 2024, commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12:10 p.m. in which, inter alia, the following business were transacted - 1) Considered and approved Directors Report alongwith annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2) Approved the Notice and fixed date, time and place of 64th Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at Patidar Bhavan, Kadodara, Surat-394327, Gujarat. 3) Fixed Book Closure from 22nd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for 64th Annual General Meeting; 4) Appointed Mr. Manish Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Surat as Scrutinizer to scrutinize both the remote e-voting as well as e-voting during the 64th Annual General Meeting of the company. Proceedings of 64th Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.