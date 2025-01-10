TO THE MEMBERS OF BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Information Technology Our audit procedures included the following: IT systems and controls The Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on the automated controls in information systems, such that there exists a risk that gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being materially misstated. From a financial reporting perspective the Company uses and we have tested the financial accounting and reporting system and other tools for overall financial reporting. We have focused on user access management, change management, segregation of duties, system reconciliation controls and system application controls over key financial accounting and reporting systems. ? We tested a sample of key controls operating over the information technology in relation to financial accounting and reporting systems, including system access and system change management, program development and computer operations. ? We tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls over user access management which includes granting access right, new user creation, removal of user rights and preventative controls designed to enforce segregation of duties. ? For a selected group of key controls over financial and reporting system, we independently performed procedures to determine that these control remained unchanged during the year or were changed following the standard change management process. ? Evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the significant accounts-related IT automated controls which are relevant to the accuracy of system calculation, and the consistency of data transmission. ? Other areas that were independently assessed included password policies, security configurations, system interface controls, controls over changes to applications and databases and that business users, developers and production support did not have access to change applications, the operating system or databases in the production environment. ? Obtained report related to information technology audit carried out by the subject matter expert engaged by the management and assessed the impact if any on our audit procedures. The Company operates in more than one State within India, exposing it to a variety of different Central and State laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. The provisions and contingent liabilities relate to ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities. Litigations and claims may arise from direct and indirect tax proceedings, legal proceedings, including regulatory and other government/department proceedings, as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. Our audit procedures included: The determination of a provision or contingent liability requires significant judgement by the Company because of the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate of the possible expenditure. The provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to changes in the outcomes of litigations and claims over time as new facts emerge as each legal case progresses and positions taken by the Company. ? Obtaining an understanding of actual and potential outstanding litigations and claims against the Company from the Companys in-house Legal Counsel and other senior personnel of the Company and assessing their responses; There is an inherent complexity and magnitude of potential exposures is significant across the Company. Significant judgment is necessary to estimate the likelihood, timing and amount of the cash outflows, interpretations of the legal aspects, legislations and judgements previously made by the authorities. Accordingly, this is identified as a key audit matter ? Assessing status of the litigations and claims based on correspondence between the Company and the various tax/legal authorities and legal opinions obtained by the Company; ? Testing completeness of litigations and claims recorded by verifying the Companys legal expenses and the minutes of the board meetings; ? Assessing and challenging the Companys estimate of the possible outcome of litigations and claims. This is based on applicable tax laws and legal precedence by involving our tax specialists in taxation related matters and internal legal counsel; ? Evaluating judgements made by the Company by comparing the estimates of prior year to the actual outcome; ? Assessing and testing the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures in respect of litigations and claims. Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures included: Ind AS 115 requires to consider management to account revenue as per terms of contracts with customers and on fulfillment of performance obligations ? Understood the processes and controls around established in recognition of revenue. Due to the Companys sales under various contractual terms and across the country, delivery to customers in different regions might take different time periods and may result in undelivered goods at the period end. ? Focusing on the Companys revenue recognition for compliance with Ind AS. There is also a risk of revenue being overstated due to fraud resulting from pressure on the Company to achieve performance targets at the reporting period end. Accordingly, fraud and cut-off risks in revenue recognition are considered as a key audit matter. ? Evaluated and tested design and operating effectiveness of controls addressing risk. ? Performed test check of sales transactions to verify contractual terms of invoices, acknowledged delivery receipts and tested the transit time to deliver the goods.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 38 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 38 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable vi. Provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For K.C Kankariya & CO.

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 104718W

K. C. KANKARIYA

M.No.: 043951 Dated : 30th May, 2024 Place : Mumbai

UDIN.: 2404395113KHCJN5855

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the

Members of Basant Agro Tech (India) Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, none of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both are revalued during the year.

(e) On the basis of available information, the Company does not hold any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed. In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the procedures followed by the management for physical verification of inventory are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of the business.

(b) As disclosed in note (DP borrowing chart) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and the details are as follows:

Particulars Period Amount as per Financial (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount as per Statement filed with Bankers (Rs. in Lakhs) Difference Remarks 30.06.2023 27048.76 27048.76 0 30-09.2023 25796.82 25796.82 0 Eligible Trade Receivable & 30.12.2023 23749.39 23749.39 0 Inventory 31.03.2024 25213.99 24439.20 774.79 Company has not claimed Drawing power on stock in transit and certain current assets. DP is calculated as per the norms of bank.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account, during the year the Company has not made investments in, granted and loans or advances, provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits as per the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. As observed and information provided to us, such accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information, as on balance sheet date, there are no dues in respect of aforesaid statutes which are not deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. On the basis of our examination of the books and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction which is not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) On the basis of our examination of the books and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, there are no defaults in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks, Government or debenture holders.

b) During the year the Company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financials institution or other lender. c) Term Loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence question of raising of any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence question of raising of loans on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, does not arise.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer during the year. The Company has taken term loan from banks during the year and utilized them as per purpose of the loan.

b) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any Preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally Convertible) during the year.

xi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45- IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due, within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no unspent amount which is required to be transferred to any Fund Specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or to a Special account in compliance with the provisions of Sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

xx. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For K.C Kankariya & CO.

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 104718W

K. C. KANKARIYA

Partner M.No.: 043951 Dated : 30th May, 2024 Place : Mumbai

UDIN.: 2404395113KHCJN5855

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance e of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance e Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance e of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For K.C Kankariya & CO.

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 104718W

K. C. KANKARIYA

Partner M.No.: 043951

Dated : 30th May, 2024 Place : Mumbai

UDIN.: 2404395113KHCJN5855