Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹18.06
Prev. Close₹18.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.89
Day's High₹19.59
Day's Low₹18
52 Week's High₹28.9
52 Week's Low₹17.52
Book Value₹19.5
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)163.76
P/E20.12
EPS0.91
Divi. Yield0.27
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.06
9.06
9.06
9.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
165.09
161.88
144.22
125.78
Net Worth
174.15
170.94
153.28
134.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
322.97
285.93
260.22
295.27
yoy growth (%)
12.95
9.87
-11.86
-6.75
Raw materials
-233
-206.38
-188.42
-224.16
As % of sales
72.14
72.17
72.4
75.91
Employee costs
-11.55
-10.45
-8.8
-7.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.47
7.34
6.77
6.12
Depreciation
-4.94
-4.82
-4.75
-4.62
Tax paid
-0.68
0.5
-0.69
-0.61
Working capital
-13.58
-24.9
2.22
-10.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.95
9.87
-11.86
-6.75
Op profit growth
-6.35
-10.18
3.19
-2.36
EBIT growth
-9.95
-14.3
2.79
-7.31
Net profit growth
11.92
29.13
10.33
-1.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.2
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.4
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.2
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.6
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.55
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shashikant C Bhartia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sharad W Sawant
Managing Director
Deepak C Bhartia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R S Tayade
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prasad Todankar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M M Khandelwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rameshwar Kabra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Upendra Somani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pramod Vaishnav
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahesh Khandelwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Murlidhar Ganeshpure
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sonal Shrawagi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd
Summary
Basant Aro-Tech (India) Ltd, formerly Shisherkumar Basantkumar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd., incorporated on October 16, 1990, and promoted by the Bhartia group has strong presence in agri sector and one of the Indias leading manufacturers of various farm inputs in India comprising of NPK Mixture Granulated Fertilizers and Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers as well as various hybrid seeds.The Company trade mark Krishi Sanjivani has been recognized as a sign of quality by the farming community. The production facilities are located in different states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from these, it also engaged in business of generating power through Wind Turbine and operating and maintaining warehousing and cold storage facilities. The company came out with an public issue in Sep. 94 at a premium of Rs.5 per share aggregating Rs.2.94 crores to partfinance its modernisation project.The company trades in imported DAP, Muriate of Potash, Urea, Suphala, Dolomite. For DAP the company has tied-up with Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation(MMTC) and Paradip Phosphates(PPL). The companys project for single super phosphate (SSP), with a capacity of 66,000 MTPA and a SSP granulation plant with a capacity of 39,600 MTPA at Kanheri Sarap (Akola district), Maharashtra, has commenced operations during 1996-97. In the year 2000-01 the installed capacity for SSP is expanded to 83000 MTPA.The company has also embarked on producing and processing of high yielding varieties of h
Read More
The Basant Agro Tech India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd is ₹163.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd is 20.12 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Basant Agro Tech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd is ₹17.52 and ₹28.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Basant Agro Tech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.76%, 3 Years at 4.84%, 1 Year at -23.32%, 6 Month at -17.93%, 3 Month at -9.27% and 1 Month at -3.38%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.