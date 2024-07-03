iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Share Price

18.07
(-1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.06
  • Day's High19.59
  • 52 Wk High28.9
  • Prev. Close18.31
  • Day's Low18
  • 52 Wk Low 17.52
  • Turnover (lac)10.89
  • P/E20.12
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value19.5
  • EPS0.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)163.76
  • Div. Yield0.27
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

18.06

Prev. Close

18.31

Turnover(Lac.)

10.89

Day's High

19.59

Day's Low

18

52 Week's High

28.9

52 Week's Low

17.52

Book Value

19.5

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

163.76

P/E

20.12

EPS

0.91

Divi. Yield

0.27

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 46.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.06

9.06

9.06

9.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

165.09

161.88

144.22

125.78

Net Worth

174.15

170.94

153.28

134.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

322.97

285.93

260.22

295.27

yoy growth (%)

12.95

9.87

-11.86

-6.75

Raw materials

-233

-206.38

-188.42

-224.16

As % of sales

72.14

72.17

72.4

75.91

Employee costs

-11.55

-10.45

-8.8

-7.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.47

7.34

6.77

6.12

Depreciation

-4.94

-4.82

-4.75

-4.62

Tax paid

-0.68

0.5

-0.69

-0.61

Working capital

-13.58

-24.9

2.22

-10.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.95

9.87

-11.86

-6.75

Op profit growth

-6.35

-10.18

3.19

-2.36

EBIT growth

-9.95

-14.3

2.79

-7.31

Net profit growth

11.92

29.13

10.33

-1.26

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.2

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.4

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.2

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.6

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.55

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shashikant C Bhartia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sharad W Sawant

Managing Director

Deepak C Bhartia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R S Tayade

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prasad Todankar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M M Khandelwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rameshwar Kabra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Upendra Somani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pramod Vaishnav

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahesh Khandelwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Murlidhar Ganeshpure

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sonal Shrawagi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd

Summary

Basant Aro-Tech (India) Ltd, formerly Shisherkumar Basantkumar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd., incorporated on October 16, 1990, and promoted by the Bhartia group has strong presence in agri sector and one of the Indias leading manufacturers of various farm inputs in India comprising of NPK Mixture Granulated Fertilizers and Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers as well as various hybrid seeds.The Company trade mark Krishi Sanjivani has been recognized as a sign of quality by the farming community. The production facilities are located in different states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from these, it also engaged in business of generating power through Wind Turbine and operating and maintaining warehousing and cold storage facilities. The company came out with an public issue in Sep. 94 at a premium of Rs.5 per share aggregating Rs.2.94 crores to partfinance its modernisation project.The company trades in imported DAP, Muriate of Potash, Urea, Suphala, Dolomite. For DAP the company has tied-up with Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation(MMTC) and Paradip Phosphates(PPL). The companys project for single super phosphate (SSP), with a capacity of 66,000 MTPA and a SSP granulation plant with a capacity of 39,600 MTPA at Kanheri Sarap (Akola district), Maharashtra, has commenced operations during 1996-97. In the year 2000-01 the installed capacity for SSP is expanded to 83000 MTPA.The company has also embarked on producing and processing of high yielding varieties of h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Basant Agro Tech India Ltd share price today?

The Basant Agro Tech India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd is ₹163.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd is 20.12 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Basant Agro Tech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd is ₹17.52 and ₹28.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd?

Basant Agro Tech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.76%, 3 Years at 4.84%, 1 Year at -23.32%, 6 Month at -17.93%, 3 Month at -9.27% and 1 Month at -3.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Basant Agro Tech India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.07 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 46.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.