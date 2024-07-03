Summary

Basant Aro-Tech (India) Ltd, formerly Shisherkumar Basantkumar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd., incorporated on October 16, 1990, and promoted by the Bhartia group has strong presence in agri sector and one of the Indias leading manufacturers of various farm inputs in India comprising of NPK Mixture Granulated Fertilizers and Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers as well as various hybrid seeds.The Company trade mark Krishi Sanjivani has been recognized as a sign of quality by the farming community. The production facilities are located in different states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from these, it also engaged in business of generating power through Wind Turbine and operating and maintaining warehousing and cold storage facilities. The company came out with an public issue in Sep. 94 at a premium of Rs.5 per share aggregating Rs.2.94 crores to partfinance its modernisation project.The company trades in imported DAP, Muriate of Potash, Urea, Suphala, Dolomite. For DAP the company has tied-up with Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation(MMTC) and Paradip Phosphates(PPL). The companys project for single super phosphate (SSP), with a capacity of 66,000 MTPA and a SSP granulation plant with a capacity of 39,600 MTPA at Kanheri Sarap (Akola district), Maharashtra, has commenced operations during 1996-97. In the year 2000-01 the installed capacity for SSP is expanded to 83000 MTPA.The company has also embarked on producing and processing of high yielding varieties of h

