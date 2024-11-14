Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at Corporate Office on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 4.00 PM. We are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Statement of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Limited review report on statement of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 of K.C. Kankariya & Co. the statutory auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. The Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report along with annexure for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. The draft notice of 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to decide the date time and venue of the AGM. 4. To consider and fix record date and / or Book closure date for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting and dividend payout. 5. To appoint Scrutinizers for 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. With reference to the above captioned subject matter and pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, submitting herewith .... With reference to the above captioned subject matter and pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, submitting herewith the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors held today i.e 29th July, 2024 at corporate office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

BASANT AGRO TECH (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s Nitesh Chaudhary & Associates Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the F. Y. 2024-25. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Jayant Galande as Cost Auditor to conduct the audit of the cost records of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2025. 4. To take on records the Directors disclosures of their interest in other Companies & Non-disqualifications of Directors under Companies Act 2013. 5. To Took on record Related Party Transaction (RPTs) for the quarter ended March 31st 2024. 6. Declaration of dividend if any 7. Any other business with permission of the Chairman Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 30.05.2024. Audited Financial Result for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024