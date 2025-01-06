iifl-logo-icon 1
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.07
(-1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Basant Agro Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.47

7.34

6.77

6.12

Depreciation

-4.94

-4.82

-4.75

-4.62

Tax paid

-0.68

0.5

-0.69

-0.61

Working capital

-13.58

-24.9

2.22

-10.36

Other operating items

Operating

-9.73

-21.87

3.55

-9.47

Capital expenditure

4.87

1.95

3.97

2.52

Free cash flow

-4.86

-19.92

7.53

-6.95

Equity raised

234.07

210.81

192

181.52

Investing

0.1

0.05

0

0

Financing

-21.66

-38.47

7.94

42.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0.45

0.45

Net in cash

207.64

152.46

207.93

217.59

