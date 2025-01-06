Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.47
7.34
6.77
6.12
Depreciation
-4.94
-4.82
-4.75
-4.62
Tax paid
-0.68
0.5
-0.69
-0.61
Working capital
-13.58
-24.9
2.22
-10.36
Other operating items
Operating
-9.73
-21.87
3.55
-9.47
Capital expenditure
4.87
1.95
3.97
2.52
Free cash flow
-4.86
-19.92
7.53
-6.95
Equity raised
234.07
210.81
192
181.52
Investing
0.1
0.05
0
0
Financing
-21.66
-38.47
7.94
42.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0.45
0.45
Net in cash
207.64
152.46
207.93
217.59
