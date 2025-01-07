Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
322.97
285.93
260.22
295.27
yoy growth (%)
12.95
9.87
-11.86
-6.75
Raw materials
-233
-206.38
-188.42
-224.16
As % of sales
72.14
72.17
72.4
75.91
Employee costs
-11.55
-10.45
-8.8
-7.71
As % of sales
3.57
3.65
3.38
2.61
Other costs
-60.14
-49.58
-41.27
-42.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.62
17.34
15.85
14.33
Operating profit
18.27
19.51
21.72
21.05
OPM
5.65
6.82
8.35
7.13
Depreciation
-4.94
-4.82
-4.75
-4.62
Interest expense
-4.03
-7.65
-10.72
-10.89
Other income
0.16
0.3
0.52
0.59
Profit before tax
9.47
7.34
6.77
6.12
Taxes
-0.68
0.5
-0.69
-0.61
Tax rate
-7.23
6.86
-10.24
-10.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.78
7.84
6.07
5.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.78
7.84
6.07
5.5
yoy growth (%)
11.92
29.13
10.33
-1.26
NPM
2.72
2.74
2.33
1.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.