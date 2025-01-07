iifl-logo-icon 1
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.15
(0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

322.97

285.93

260.22

295.27

yoy growth (%)

12.95

9.87

-11.86

-6.75

Raw materials

-233

-206.38

-188.42

-224.16

As % of sales

72.14

72.17

72.4

75.91

Employee costs

-11.55

-10.45

-8.8

-7.71

As % of sales

3.57

3.65

3.38

2.61

Other costs

-60.14

-49.58

-41.27

-42.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.62

17.34

15.85

14.33

Operating profit

18.27

19.51

21.72

21.05

OPM

5.65

6.82

8.35

7.13

Depreciation

-4.94

-4.82

-4.75

-4.62

Interest expense

-4.03

-7.65

-10.72

-10.89

Other income

0.16

0.3

0.52

0.59

Profit before tax

9.47

7.34

6.77

6.12

Taxes

-0.68

0.5

-0.69

-0.61

Tax rate

-7.23

6.86

-10.24

-10.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.78

7.84

6.07

5.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.78

7.84

6.07

5.5

yoy growth (%)

11.92

29.13

10.33

-1.26

NPM

2.72

2.74

2.33

1.86

