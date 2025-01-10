Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.06
9.06
9.06
9.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
165.09
161.88
144.22
125.78
Net Worth
174.15
170.94
153.28
134.84
Minority Interest
Debt
156.24
126.55
73.8
38.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
330.39
297.49
227.08
173.02
Fixed Assets
110.77
114.04
99.73
82.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.23
1.08
0.68
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
0.9
1.12
0
Networking Capital
217.3
180.31
124.41
89.68
Inventories
187.58
196.18
181.42
109.22
Inventory Days
123.43
Sundry Debtors
64.56
61.13
50.73
56.26
Debtor Days
63.58
Other Current Assets
48.85
40.85
40.11
32.4
Sundry Creditors
-38.8
-65.36
-76.6
-57.69
Creditor Days
65.19
Other Current Liabilities
-44.89
-52.49
-71.25
-50.51
Cash
0.6
1.18
1.15
0.82
Total Assets
330.41
297.51
227.09
173.03
