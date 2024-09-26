iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd AGM

16.92
(-0.94%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:20:00 AM

Basant Agro Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202429 Jul 2024
Board of Directors held today i.e 29t July, 2024 at corporate office of the Company. The Board transacted following items; Gist of the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 4 PM at Shri. C.R.B Cultural Center, Plot No. 50 Sneh Nagar, Near Tale Bichayat Center, Behind Geeta Nagar, Akoli BK, Akola- 44001. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Based on the Scrutinizers Report the Chairman of the Company has declared the voting results of Annual General Meeting held on 25th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024) Approved the date, day and mode of 34th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 4.00 P.M at Shri. C.R.B cultural Center, Plot No. 50 Sneh Nagar, Near Tale Bichayat Center, Behind Geeta Nagar, Akoli BK, Akola-444 001. With reference to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Held on 25th September, 2024, we would like to inform you that the AGM commenced at 4.00 PM and concluded at 5.50 PM on the same day. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

Basant Agro Tech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.