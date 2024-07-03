Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Summary

Basant Aro-Tech (India) Ltd, formerly Shisherkumar Basantkumar Fertilizers Pvt Ltd., incorporated on October 16, 1990, and promoted by the Bhartia group has strong presence in agri sector and one of the Indias leading manufacturers of various farm inputs in India comprising of NPK Mixture Granulated Fertilizers and Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers as well as various hybrid seeds.The Company trade mark Krishi Sanjivani has been recognized as a sign of quality by the farming community. The production facilities are located in different states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from these, it also engaged in business of generating power through Wind Turbine and operating and maintaining warehousing and cold storage facilities. The company came out with an public issue in Sep. 94 at a premium of Rs.5 per share aggregating Rs.2.94 crores to partfinance its modernisation project.The company trades in imported DAP, Muriate of Potash, Urea, Suphala, Dolomite. For DAP the company has tied-up with Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation(MMTC) and Paradip Phosphates(PPL). The companys project for single super phosphate (SSP), with a capacity of 66,000 MTPA and a SSP granulation plant with a capacity of 39,600 MTPA at Kanheri Sarap (Akola district), Maharashtra, has commenced operations during 1996-97. In the year 2000-01 the installed capacity for SSP is expanded to 83000 MTPA.The company has also embarked on producing and processing of high yielding varieties of hybrid seeds for crops like cotton, jawar, groundnut, sugarcane, fruits and vegetables, etc.During the year 2005-06, the Company acquired the NPK mixture granulated fertilisers plant at Sangli, thereby increasing the total manufacturing capacity of NPK Mixture Granulated fertilisers of the Comapny to 90000 TPA. The SSP fertiliser plant was expanded thereby increasing its plant capacity to 120000 TPA during 2006-07. The Company installed the Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) plant under technical support from M/s Suzlon Energy Ltd. in Maharashtra during the year 2007. It acquired the NPK Mixture fertilizer plant at Hospet, in Karnataka and started production of the fertilizer in April 2007 and resulting, the production capacity of the Company increased to 150000 TPA of NPK fertiliser.During 2007-08, it installed the Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) plant in Gujarat. It further acquired the SSP fertilizer plant at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh and resulting the acquisition, the production capacity of the Company went up to 195000 TPA of SSP fertilisers. During 2007-08, the commercial production at newly acquired NPK Mixture fertilizers plant at Hospet was started. Moreover, Company installed a second Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) Plant at at Bhuj in Gujarat in collaboration with Vestas RRB Ltd. Then, it acquired SSP fertilizers plant at Neernuch in Madhya Pradesh having installed capacity of 75,000 T.P.A.The Company during 2008-09 installed 2 Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) in Maharashtra in technical collaboration from RRB Energy Ltd. The newly developed BT cotton seeds under the collaboration of Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (I) Ltd was launched in the market during 2009-10. The new SSP fertilizers plant at Jalgaon, in Maharashtra started production in August, 2013 with an installed capacity of 1,32,000 TPA. In 2022-23, the Company launched a pipe manufacturing plant in Akola, Maharashtra, catering to the demands of drip irrigation, sprinkler systems, and HDPE portable water pipes.The company during 2023 engaged towards the LABSA manufacturing plant located in Madhya Pradesh.