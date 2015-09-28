Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.21
2.58
2.85
2.86
Net Worth
5.06
5.43
5.7
5.71
Minority Interest
Debt
1.1
1
1
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.06
Total Liabilities
6.16
6.43
6.7
5.77
Fixed Assets
1.94
2.13
2.25
2.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.97
12.9
10.62
10.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.74
-8.61
-7.17
-7.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.27
2.36
1.92
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.63
4.66
2.76
2.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.21
-0.18
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-13.34
-13.33
-12.11
-11.99
Cash
0.01
0.01
1.01
0.13
Total Assets
6.18
6.43
6.71
5.77
