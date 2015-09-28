iifl-logo-icon 1
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

26.2
(-4.90%)
Sep 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.21

2.58

2.85

2.86

Net Worth

5.06

5.43

5.7

5.71

Minority Interest

Debt

1.1

1

1

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.06

Total Liabilities

6.16

6.43

6.7

5.77

Fixed Assets

1.94

2.13

2.25

2.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.97

12.9

10.62

10.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.74

-8.61

-7.17

-7.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0.27

2.36

1.92

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.63

4.66

2.76

2.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.21

-0.18

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-13.34

-13.33

-12.11

-11.99

Cash

0.01

0.01

1.01

0.13

Total Assets

6.18

6.43

6.71

5.77

