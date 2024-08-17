iifl-logo-icon 1
Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd Share Price

26.2
(-4.90%)
Sep 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

26.2

Prev. Close

27.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

26.2

Day's Low

26.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

16.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:16 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 59.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.21

2.58

2.85

2.86

Net Worth

5.06

5.43

5.7

5.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.13

-5.23

1.1

0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SRIPATTABHI RAMA RAO MATHUKUMILLI

Director

GOPALA BHUPAL

Managing Director

SRIMANI MATHUKUMILLI

Director

RAMESH CHANDRACHOUDARY VANKINA

Additional Director

TEJASWI PRASAD VANKINA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd

Summary

Basil Infrastructure Projects Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in setting up two hotel projects in Hyderabad. The Company is focusing on exploring various opportunities to develop infrastructure and hotel projects under public private participation (PPP) mode in collaboration with other developers in India. The Company operates in rent/hire segment. Golden Jubilee Hotels Limited, is a joint venture Company incorporated for the development of two hotel projects namely Trident and The Oberoi at Shilpakalavedika, Madhapur, Hyderabad.Basil Infrastructure Projects was incorporated on August 29, 1985 under the name of VBC Finance and Leasing as a public limited company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on October 9, 1985. The company name has been changed from VBC Finance & Leasing to Basil Infrastructure Projects in 2008.The company was incorporated by JS Krishna Murthy, MVVS Murthi, MV Subba Rao and K Satyanarayana, having substantial interest in various companies of the VBC Group. It was incorporated as an integrated finance company primarily to undertake the activities of hirepurchase, leasing, intercorporate deposits and mobilize fixed deposits from the public. Presently, the management of the company is being looked after by V Rama Murthy and Associates.
