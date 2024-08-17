Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹26.2
Prev. Close₹27.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹26.2
Day's Low₹26.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹16.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.21
2.58
2.85
2.86
Net Worth
5.06
5.43
5.7
5.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.13
-5.23
1.1
0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SRIPATTABHI RAMA RAO MATHUKUMILLI
Director
GOPALA BHUPAL
Managing Director
SRIMANI MATHUKUMILLI
Director
RAMESH CHANDRACHOUDARY VANKINA
Additional Director
TEJASWI PRASAD VANKINA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Basil Infrastructure Projects Ltd
Summary
Basil Infrastructure Projects Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in setting up two hotel projects in Hyderabad. The Company is focusing on exploring various opportunities to develop infrastructure and hotel projects under public private participation (PPP) mode in collaboration with other developers in India. The Company operates in rent/hire segment. Golden Jubilee Hotels Limited, is a joint venture Company incorporated for the development of two hotel projects namely Trident and The Oberoi at Shilpakalavedika, Madhapur, Hyderabad.Basil Infrastructure Projects was incorporated on August 29, 1985 under the name of VBC Finance and Leasing as a public limited company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on October 9, 1985. The company name has been changed from VBC Finance & Leasing to Basil Infrastructure Projects in 2008.The company was incorporated by JS Krishna Murthy, MVVS Murthi, MV Subba Rao and K Satyanarayana, having substantial interest in various companies of the VBC Group. It was incorporated as an integrated finance company primarily to undertake the activities of hirepurchase, leasing, intercorporate deposits and mobilize fixed deposits from the public. Presently, the management of the company is being looked after by V Rama Murthy and Associates.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.