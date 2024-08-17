Summary

Basil Infrastructure Projects Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in setting up two hotel projects in Hyderabad. The Company is focusing on exploring various opportunities to develop infrastructure and hotel projects under public private participation (PPP) mode in collaboration with other developers in India. The Company operates in rent/hire segment. Golden Jubilee Hotels Limited, is a joint venture Company incorporated for the development of two hotel projects namely Trident and The Oberoi at Shilpakalavedika, Madhapur, Hyderabad.Basil Infrastructure Projects was incorporated on August 29, 1985 under the name of VBC Finance and Leasing as a public limited company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on October 9, 1985. The company name has been changed from VBC Finance & Leasing to Basil Infrastructure Projects in 2008.The company was incorporated by JS Krishna Murthy, MVVS Murthi, MV Subba Rao and K Satyanarayana, having substantial interest in various companies of the VBC Group. It was incorporated as an integrated finance company primarily to undertake the activities of hirepurchase, leasing, intercorporate deposits and mobilize fixed deposits from the public. Presently, the management of the company is being looked after by V Rama Murthy and Associates.

