Bazel International Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited on December 30, 1982. The Company is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC), holding Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) effective from March 23, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in shares, financial services and investment activities. The Company offers wide range of financial services to many sectors and credit facilities to individual and business clients. It also offers business loans and fulfills the working capital requirement of individual and body corporate. The Company has established its own norm for evaluating different needs of clients and providing appropriate payment options.
