Bazel International Ltd Share Price

90.15
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.57
  • Day's High90.15
  • 52 Wk High111.24
  • Prev. Close85.86
  • Day's Low81.57
  • 52 Wk Low 30.09
  • Turnover (lac)16.42
  • P/E4.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value230.29
  • EPS20.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bazel International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

81.57

Prev. Close

85.86

Turnover(Lac.)

16.42

Day's High

90.15

Day's Low

81.57

52 Week's High

111.24

52 Week's Low

30.09

Book Value

230.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.58

P/E

4.14

EPS

20.74

Divi. Yield

0

Bazel International Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Bazel International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bazel International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM

06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.46%

Non-Promoter- 99.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bazel International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.95

1.95

1.46

1.46

Preference Capital

7.11

7.11

0

0

Reserves

41.98

41.46

13.2

12.73

Net Worth

51.04

50.52

14.66

14.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

4.17

1.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

No Record Found

Bazel International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bazel International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director / Manag

PANKAJ DAWAR

Independent Director

Pooja Bhardwaj

Independent Director

Prithvi Raj Bhatt

Non Executive Director

Muskan Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bazel International Ltd

Summary

Bazel International Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited on December 30, 1982. The Company is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC), holding Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) effective from March 23, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in shares, financial services and investment activities. The Company offers wide range of financial services to many sectors and credit facilities to individual and business clients. It also offers business loans and fulfills the working capital requirement of individual and body corporate. The Company has established its own norm for evaluating different needs of clients and providing appropriate payment options.
Company FAQs

What is the Bazel International Ltd share price today?

The Bazel International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bazel International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bazel International Ltd is ₹17.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bazel International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bazel International Ltd is 4.14 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bazel International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bazel International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bazel International Ltd is ₹30.09 and ₹111.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bazel International Ltd?

Bazel International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.08%, 3 Years at 47.05%, 1 Year at 156.22%, 6 Month at 56.14%, 3 Month at -5.65% and 1 Month at 14.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bazel International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bazel International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.54 %

