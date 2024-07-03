Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹81.57
Prev. Close₹85.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.42
Day's High₹90.15
Day's Low₹81.57
52 Week's High₹111.24
52 Week's Low₹30.09
Book Value₹230.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.58
P/E4.14
EPS20.74
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.95
1.95
1.46
1.46
Preference Capital
7.11
7.11
0
0
Reserves
41.98
41.46
13.2
12.73
Net Worth
51.04
50.52
14.66
14.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
4.17
1.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director / Manag
PANKAJ DAWAR
Independent Director
Pooja Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Prithvi Raj Bhatt
Non Executive Director
Muskan Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bazel International Ltd
Summary
Bazel International Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited on December 30, 1982. The Company is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC), holding Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) effective from March 23, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in shares, financial services and investment activities. The Company offers wide range of financial services to many sectors and credit facilities to individual and business clients. It also offers business loans and fulfills the working capital requirement of individual and body corporate. The Company has established its own norm for evaluating different needs of clients and providing appropriate payment options.
Read More
The Bazel International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹90.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bazel International Ltd is ₹17.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bazel International Ltd is 4.14 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bazel International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bazel International Ltd is ₹30.09 and ₹111.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bazel International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.08%, 3 Years at 47.05%, 1 Year at 156.22%, 6 Month at 56.14%, 3 Month at -5.65% and 1 Month at 14.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.