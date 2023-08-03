Bazel International Ltd Management Discussions

1. Management Discussion and Analysis
Bazel International Ltd. Is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and is engaged in the business of Non-Mortgage loan services for business purposes. Company is one of the growing NBFCs in the Country and offers wide range of financial services to many sectors. The Company offers Credit facilities to individual and business clients. It offers business loans and fulfills working capital requirement of individual and body corporate.
The Company has established its own norm for evaluating different needs of its clients and providing appropriate payment options.
2. Opportunities and threats
The growth of the Company is subject to opportunities and threats as are applicable to the industry from time to time.
3. Operational Performance
During the year under review, the Company operates in one geographical segment i.e. India & has identified one business segment i.e. providing financial services to individuals and Body Corporate. The company has a loss of Rs. (1,12,83,149.48)/- (Rupees One Crore Twelve Lakhs Eighty Three Thousand One Hundred Forty Nine and Forty Eight Paisa only).
4. Outlook
In the near future, the Company intends to continue to focus on its current business and expand its operations.
5. Risk and Concerns
While risk is an inherent aspect of any business, the Company is conscious of the need to have an effective monitoring mechanism and has put in place appropriate measures for its mitigation including business portfolio risk, financial risk, legal risk and internal process risks.
6. Internal Control Systems and their adequacy
The Company has adequate internal control systems which are in commensuration with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. These systems are designed to ensure that all assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected against any loss and that all transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported.
7. Financial Performance
(Rupees in Hundred)
|
Particulars
|Year ended 31.03.2023
|Year ended 31.03.2022
|
Revenue from operations
|1,97,833.12
|1,15,476.16
|
Other Income
|15,203.89
|17.17
|
Expenses
|3,24,963.59
|72,182.89
|
Profit Before Tax
|(1,11,926.58)
|
43,310.44
|
Tax Expense
|
- Current Tax
|0.00
|
(11,320.00)
|
-Income Tax Earlier Year
|(904.91)
|
(2,367.50)
|
- Mat Credit Entitlement
|-
|
-
|
- Deferred Income Tax
|-
|
-
|
Profit After Tax
|(1,12,831.49)
|
29,622.94
|
Proposed Dividend
|-
|
-
The details of financial performance of the Company are appearing in the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss for the year.
8. Human Resources
The Company seeks respects and values the diverse qualities and background that its people bring to it and is committed to utilizing the richness of knowledge, ideas, experience that this diversity provides. The Company has built a resource base and cross-functional managers to take care of the businesses.
9. Disclosure of Accounting Treatment
The Financial Statement has been prepared in Accordance with the Principles laid down in Accounting Standards.
10. Cautionary Statement
Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the companys objective, projects, estimates and expectations may be “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those either expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations within including change in government regulations, tax regimes, and economic development within and outside India.
|
By the order of the Board For Bazel International Limited
|
Sd/-
|Sd/-
|
Pankaj Dawar
|Prithvi Raj Bhatt
|
Managing Director
|Director
|
DIN:06479649
|DIN:05351468
|
Address: 98-B,Pocket-1, Platinum Enclave, Sector-18,
|Address: H.No. 114,
|
RohiniSector-15,New Delhi-110089
|Behalana,Chandigarh -160003
|
Place: New Delhi
|
Date: 03.08.2023
