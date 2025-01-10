Bazel International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.95
1.95
1.46
1.46
Preference Capital
7.11
7.11
0
0
Reserves
41.98
41.46
13.2
12.73
Net Worth
51.04
50.52
14.66
14.19
Minority Interest
Debt
1.61
0.55
1.98
2.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
52.65
51.07
16.64
16.77
Fixed Assets
0.32
0.44
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.89
1.63
1.25
1.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.43
0.54
-0.54
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.39
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.95
1.19
0.09
0.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.21
-0.15
-0.14
-0.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.7
-0.5
-0.49
-0.42
Cash
1.48
0.73
0.76
0.07
Total Assets
19.12
3.34
1.47
1.29
