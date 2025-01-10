iifl-logo-icon 1
Bazel International Ltd Balance Sheet

92
(-2.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.95

1.95

1.46

1.46

Preference Capital

7.11

7.11

0

0

Reserves

41.98

41.46

13.2

12.73

Net Worth

51.04

50.52

14.66

14.19

Minority Interest

Debt

1.61

0.55

1.98

2.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

52.65

51.07

16.64

16.77

Fixed Assets

0.32

0.44

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.89

1.63

1.25

1.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.43

0.54

-0.54

-0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.39

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.95

1.19

0.09

0.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.21

-0.15

-0.14

-0.3

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.7

-0.5

-0.49

-0.42

Cash

1.48

0.73

0.76

0.07

Total Assets

19.12

3.34

1.47

1.29

