Bazel International Ltd Board Meeting

87.39
(-4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:11:00 AM

Bazel Internatio CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
Take note of completion of payment as per the approved NCLT plan, Equity acquisition of 95% of the equity shares by Bazel International Ltd along with its associates, the Future outlook for S R Industries Ltd, appointment of New Board for S R industries Ltd, authorize Board for planning to make investment in the M/s. S R Industries Ltd. and changes made in the Application No. 202812 filed by the Company on 12/06/2024 for in-principle approval by the BSE.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Bazel International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bazel International Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) The Stock exchange is hereby informed about the un-audited financial results along wit limited review report for the quarter and half year financial year september 30th 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
The Company is hereby intimating stock exchange about the board meeting held on 25th September, 2024 to consider and approve the appointment of directors.
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015-Intimation for conducting the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Bazel International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Bazel International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company has informed BSE about the Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on May 30th 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ending on March 31st 2024 The Company is hereby intimating Stock Exchange about the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended march 31st, 2024 Company is hereby intimating about the audited financial results in the board meeting held on 30th may 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202418 May 2024
Bazel International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Stock Exchange is hereby informed that the Meeting of Board of Directors is Scheduled to be held on 22nd May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve various agenda as specified in the intimation. The Stock Exchange is hereby intimated about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd Day of May 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Appointment of Non Executive Additional Director pursuant to Companies Act,2013 and SEBI(Listing obligation and disclosure requirements),2015
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Bazel International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter and year ended 31st December 2023. AS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

