Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Take note of completion of payment as per the approved NCLT plan, Equity acquisition of 95% of the equity shares by Bazel International Ltd along with its associates, the Future outlook for S R Industries Ltd, appointment of New Board for S R industries Ltd, authorize Board for planning to make investment in the M/s. S R Industries Ltd. and changes made in the Application No. 202812 filed by the Company on 12/06/2024 for in-principle approval by the BSE.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Bazel International Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) The Stock exchange is hereby informed about the un-audited financial results along wit limited review report for the quarter and half year financial year september 30th 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

The Company is hereby intimating stock exchange about the board meeting held on 25th September, 2024 to consider and approve the appointment of directors.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015-Intimation for conducting the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Bazel International Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Bazel International Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ending on March 31st 2024. The Company is hereby intimating about the audited financial results in the board meeting held on 30th may 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 18 May 2024

Bazel International Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various agenda as specified in the intimation. The Stock Exchange is hereby intimated about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd Day of May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

Appointment of Non Executive Additional Director pursuant to Companies Act,2013 and SEBI(Listing obligation and disclosure requirements),2015

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024