|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 May 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|The Stock Exchange is hereby intimated about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 22nd Day of May 2024 . The Stock Exchange and the Members are hereby informed about the corrigendum to the notice issued for the extra-ordinary general meeting which is going to be held on 20.06.2024 at 2.00 p.m at the registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), stock exchange is hereby intimated on the proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 20th June 2024 at the registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024) The Company is hereby submitting the Results of the EOGM of the Company held on 20.06.2024 at the registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
