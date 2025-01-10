TO

THE MEMBERS OF

BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/S BCL ENTERPRISES LIMITED (‘the Company?), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act?), as amended in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Financial Statements? section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics? issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management?s for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors? report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of Management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors? report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors? report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors? report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure-I" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects reasonably adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting, keeping in view the size of the company, and nature if its business. Such Internal financial controls over the financial reporting were operating effectively as on March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note "Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ", issued by The institute of Chartered accountants of India.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all releveant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), Rules, 2014, on preservation of Audit trail as per the Statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the Financial year ended March 31, 2024.

vi. As per the representation received and to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has not declared or paid dividend either final or interim in nature during the year.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report to the Members of BCL Enterprises Limited of even date)

1. In respect of Company?s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

a. (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets;

(B) The company does not hold any intangible assets hence reporting under clause 3(i)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

b. As explained to us, all the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification;

c. According to information & explanation given to us, company does not have any immovable property.

d. The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets);

e. Further, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) As explained to us physical verification has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals in respect of its inventories. The discrepancies noticed on such verification between the physical stocks and book records were not significant and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore rupees during any point of time of the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a. The principal business activity of the company is to give loans therefore reporting under clause

3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

c. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date are as follows:

Total Overdue amount for more than 90 days: 1,20,32,296/-

According to the information and explanations given to us the company reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest as mentioned above.

e. The principal business activity of the company is to give loans therefore reporting under clause

3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with section 185 and 186, wherever applicable, of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. In respect of the statutory and other dues:

a. As per information and explanations given to us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees ‘state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. We, according to information and explanations given to us, there are no any dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

7. According to information and explanations given to us, there were no unrecorded transactions in the books of account which have to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961),

8. Based on our audit procedure and on the basis of information and explanation given to us by the management we are of the opinion that:

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender,

(b) The company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government and any government authority;

(c) As explained to us, term loans obtained during the year were applied for the purpose for which that were obtained by the company

(d) The company has not raised funds on short term and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable

9. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud by the company or fraud on the company has been noticed/reported during the course of our audit for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act is required to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According the information and explanation given to us no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year.

11. The provisions of clause (xii) of the order are not applicable as the company is not a Nidhi Company as specified in the clause.

12. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

13. (a) The company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The report of the internal auditor for the period under audit has duly been considered by the Statutory Auditors.

14. According to information and explanation given to us the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the director or any person connected with him during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

15. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in view of its business activities, the company has obtained registration under section 45IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

16. The company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and previous financial year accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

17. There is no resignation of statutory auditors received during the year.

18. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

The Company has transferred the remaining unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, in respect of ongoing project, within a period of 30 days from the end of financial year to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

19. (a) The Company has spent total amount as required under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act ,therefore there is none unspent amount at the end of the year.

(b) No Such amount is required to be transfer to special account in compliance of the provision go sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.