Summary

BCL Enterprises Limited was incorporated with name Balaji Commercial Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on July 22, 1985. The Company obtained its Certificate for Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on 12 August, 1985. However, the Company name changed to BCL Enterprises Limited with effect from 24th December 2013.The Company registered as Non-Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company obtained its Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution on 28th February, 2000. At present, it is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances. BCL Enterprises Limited is an organization providing monetary advantage to individuals and organizational which are in need of finance. The Company established its own norm for evaluating different need of clients and providing appropriate payment options.The Company offers credit facilities to individuals and business clients. It offers business loans and fulfills working capital requirement of individual, body corporate and other legal activities.During the FY 2014-15, Harit Tredelink Limited, Danta Tradelink Limited and Kalkin Probuild Limited have ceased to be the companys subsidiaries respectively w.e.f 30th June 2014. During the year 2015-16, BCL Developers Limited and Paavak Infrastru

Read More