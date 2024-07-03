SectorFinance
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹0.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹0.95
Day's Low₹0.95
52 Week's High₹1.61
52 Week's Low₹0.81
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.66
11.66
11.66
5.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.15
3.71
4.63
1.73
Net Worth
12.81
15.37
16.29
7.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.69
-5.57
0.2
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendra Kumar Sharda
Director
Sangita
Independent Director
Umesh Kumar
Independent Director
Jeevan Singh Rana
Additional Director
Parampal Singh
Company Secretary
Shyam Lal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
BCL Enterprises Limited was incorporated with name Balaji Commercial Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on July 22, 1985. The Company obtained its Certificate for Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on 12 August, 1985. However, the Company name changed to BCL Enterprises Limited with effect from 24th December 2013.The Company registered as Non-Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company obtained its Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution on 28th February, 2000. At present, it is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances. BCL Enterprises Limited is an organization providing monetary advantage to individuals and organizational which are in need of finance. The Company established its own norm for evaluating different need of clients and providing appropriate payment options.The Company offers credit facilities to individuals and business clients. It offers business loans and fulfills working capital requirement of individual, body corporate and other legal activities.During the FY 2014-15, Harit Tredelink Limited, Danta Tradelink Limited and Kalkin Probuild Limited have ceased to be the companys subsidiaries respectively w.e.f 30th June 2014. During the year 2015-16, BCL Developers Limited and Paavak Infrastru
Read More
The BCL Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BCL Enterprises Ltd is ₹11.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BCL Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BCL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BCL Enterprises Ltd is ₹0.81 and ₹1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BCL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.00%, 3 Years at 0.71%, 1 Year at -15.18%, 6 Month at -19.49%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at -5.00%.
