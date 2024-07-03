iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BCL Enterprises Ltd Share Price

0.95
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.95
  • Day's High0.95
  • 52 Wk High1.61
  • Prev. Close0.95
  • Day's Low0.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0.81
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

BCL Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

0.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

0.95

Day's Low

0.95

52 Week's High

1.61

52 Week's Low

0.81

Book Value

1.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BCL Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

BCL Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

BCL Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.15%

Non-Promoter- 96.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

BCL Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.66

11.66

11.66

5.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.15

3.71

4.63

1.73

Net Worth

12.81

15.37

16.29

7.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.69

-5.57

0.2

-0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

BCL Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BCL Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendra Kumar Sharda

Director

Sangita

Independent Director

Umesh Kumar

Independent Director

Jeevan Singh Rana

Additional Director

Parampal Singh

Company Secretary

Shyam Lal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BCL Enterprises Ltd

Summary

BCL Enterprises Limited was incorporated with name Balaji Commercial Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on July 22, 1985. The Company obtained its Certificate for Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on 12 August, 1985. However, the Company name changed to BCL Enterprises Limited with effect from 24th December 2013.The Company registered as Non-Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company obtained its Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution on 28th February, 2000. At present, it is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances. BCL Enterprises Limited is an organization providing monetary advantage to individuals and organizational which are in need of finance. The Company established its own norm for evaluating different need of clients and providing appropriate payment options.The Company offers credit facilities to individuals and business clients. It offers business loans and fulfills working capital requirement of individual, body corporate and other legal activities.During the FY 2014-15, Harit Tredelink Limited, Danta Tradelink Limited and Kalkin Probuild Limited have ceased to be the companys subsidiaries respectively w.e.f 30th June 2014. During the year 2015-16, BCL Developers Limited and Paavak Infrastru
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BCL Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The BCL Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of BCL Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BCL Enterprises Ltd is ₹11.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BCL Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BCL Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BCL Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BCL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BCL Enterprises Ltd is ₹0.81 and ₹1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BCL Enterprises Ltd?

BCL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.00%, 3 Years at 0.71%, 1 Year at -15.18%, 6 Month at -19.49%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at -5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BCL Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BCL Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR BCL Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.