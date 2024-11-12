|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|BCL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Advance Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting of held on 12th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the BCL Enterprises Limited (the Company) in their meeting on Friday, 06th September, 2024, which was commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|BCL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Advance Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. AS ATTACHED Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|BCL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company is hereby intimating Stock Exchange about the Meeting to be held on 29th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results along with statutory auditors report for the quarter and financial year ended March 2024 Audited Financial Results along with the statutory auditors report for the financial year ended March 31st 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|BCL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir(s) This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 meeting of the Board of Directors of BCL Enterprises Limited (the Company) will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of February 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at 510 5th Floor Arunachal Building 19 Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Kindly take the same on your records. The Board has considered, approved and took on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and nine-months ended on 31st December, 2023 pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
