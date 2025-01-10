BCL Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.66
11.66
11.66
5.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.15
3.71
4.63
1.73
Net Worth
12.81
15.37
16.29
7.56
Minority Interest
Debt
1.26
0
0
0.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.07
15.37
16.29
8.05
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.25
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.65
0.48
0.58
0.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.48
2.52
12.06
-3.45
Inventories
1.08
2.52
13.65
4.8
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.5
0
0.62
3.11
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.11
0.33
1.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.23
-0.09
-2.52
-12.94
Cash
0.52
0.4
0.13
0.1
Total Assets
2.87
3.65
12.77
-2.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.