BCL Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

0.91
(-3.19%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR BCL Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.66

11.66

11.66

5.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.15

3.71

4.63

1.73

Net Worth

12.81

15.37

16.29

7.56

Minority Interest

Debt

1.26

0

0

0.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.07

15.37

16.29

8.05

Fixed Assets

0.22

0.25

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.65

0.48

0.58

0.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.48

2.52

12.06

-3.45

Inventories

1.08

2.52

13.65

4.8

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.5

0

0.62

3.11

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.17

0.11

0.33

1.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.23

-0.09

-2.52

-12.94

Cash

0.52

0.4

0.13

0.1

Total Assets

2.87

3.65

12.77

-2.76

