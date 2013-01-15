BCL Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
16.17
16.17
16.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.59
-3.04
1.77
Net Worth
4.58
13.13
18.49
Minority Interest
Debt
38.01
42.23
39.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.59
55.36
58.27
Fixed Assets
19.65
20.85
22.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.68
33.32
34.7
Inventories
10.69
11.77
13.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.15
5.04
5.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.05
27.23
25.59
Sundry Creditors
-8.8
-9.21
-8.42
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.41
-1.51
-1.9
Cash
0.26
1.19
1.51
Total Assets
42.59
55.36
58.27
No Record Found
