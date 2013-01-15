iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BCL Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

3.91
(-1.76%)
Jan 15, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BCL Forgings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

16.17

16.17

16.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.59

-3.04

1.77

Net Worth

4.58

13.13

18.49

Minority Interest

Debt

38.01

42.23

39.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

42.59

55.36

58.27

Fixed Assets

19.65

20.85

22.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

22.68

33.32

34.7

Inventories

10.69

11.77

13.45

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.15

5.04

5.98

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.05

27.23

25.59

Sundry Creditors

-8.8

-9.21

-8.42

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.41

-1.51

-1.9

Cash

0.26

1.19

1.51

Total Assets

42.59

55.36

58.27

BCL Forgings Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BCL Forgings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.