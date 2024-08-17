iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BCL Forgings Ltd Share Price

3.91
(-1.76%)
Jan 15, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BCL Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

3.91

Prev. Close

3.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.91

Day's Low

3.91

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BCL Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

BCL Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

BCL Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 70.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

BCL Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

16.17

16.17

16.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.59

-3.04

1.77

Net Worth

4.58

13.13

18.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

BCL Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BCL Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

C D Dhongde

Director

D C Mehta

Director

Surendra B Chandorkar

Director

Rajiv Raje

Director

Sanjay Gaikwad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BCL Forgings Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Viscorts Forge Pvt Ltd in 1967, BCL Forgings became a subsidiary of Business Combine, manufacturers of SG iron castings and GI castings and automotive ancillaries like axle shafts and double cardan joints. It was a deemed public limited company. It came out with a public issue in Jun.84, after which it ceased to be a subsidiary of Business Combine and became a public limited company. The company acquired its present name in 1984. It is an associate of the XLO group.The company manufactures steel and alloy steel forgings. It has a technical collaboration agreement with Franz Mayer, Germany, to manufacture forgings. In 1992-93, it undertook an expansion programme which was to be executed in a phased manner, spanning two years. Part of the expansion plan was stopped during 1993 due to labour confrontation which lasted for more than seven months. Remaining part of the execution of the expansion programme was taken-up in 1995-96.The companys client list includes Telco, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Tempo, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Bharat Gears, Bharat Earth Movers, etc.Due the loss suffered by the company during the year 1997-98 and erosion of its networth, it has become a sick company. The company has suspended its operations from May 2001 and has declared lockout from Jun.01 at its factory in Satpur, Nasik till further notice.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR BCL Forgings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.