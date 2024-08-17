SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹3.91
Prev. Close₹3.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.91
Day's Low₹3.91
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
16.17
16.17
16.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.59
-3.04
1.77
Net Worth
4.58
13.13
18.49
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
C D Dhongde
Director
D C Mehta
Director
Surendra B Chandorkar
Director
Rajiv Raje
Director
Sanjay Gaikwad
Summary
Incorporated as Viscorts Forge Pvt Ltd in 1967, BCL Forgings became a subsidiary of Business Combine, manufacturers of SG iron castings and GI castings and automotive ancillaries like axle shafts and double cardan joints. It was a deemed public limited company. It came out with a public issue in Jun.84, after which it ceased to be a subsidiary of Business Combine and became a public limited company. The company acquired its present name in 1984. It is an associate of the XLO group.The company manufactures steel and alloy steel forgings. It has a technical collaboration agreement with Franz Mayer, Germany, to manufacture forgings. In 1992-93, it undertook an expansion programme which was to be executed in a phased manner, spanning two years. Part of the expansion plan was stopped during 1993 due to labour confrontation which lasted for more than seven months. Remaining part of the execution of the expansion programme was taken-up in 1995-96.The companys client list includes Telco, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Tempo, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Bharat Gears, Bharat Earth Movers, etc.Due the loss suffered by the company during the year 1997-98 and erosion of its networth, it has become a sick company. The company has suspended its operations from May 2001 and has declared lockout from Jun.01 at its factory in Satpur, Nasik till further notice.
