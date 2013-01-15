BCL Forgings Ltd Management Discussions

BCL Forgings Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
BCL FORGINGS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
BCL Forgings Limited is in the manufacturing of carbon & alloy steel
forging components required for various types of Industries - predominantly
to the Automobile Industry. The Company has successfully completed its
expansion programme and presently is in the process of development of
various components for auto as well, as non-auto Industries viz. Windmill
Energy, Earth Moving Equipment, Mining, Hydraulics, Agriculture and export
related customers.
OPPORTUNITY, AND THREATS, OUTLOOK, RISK AND CONCERNS
Currently the Companys plant is not fully operational due to lack of
working capital & implementation of new techniques arid renovation and
opportunities and threats depend on the full operation of the plant.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The Company has in place adequate internal control systems and procedures
commensurate. with the size and nature of its business. These procedures
are designed to ensure:
* That all assets and resources are used efficiently and are adequately
protected;
* That all internal policies and statutory guidelines are complied within
letter & spirit
* The accuracy and timing of financial reports and management information.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:
The Company has made net loss of Rs. 852.51 lakhs after Provision of
Depreciation of Rs.123.10 lakhs and interest of Rs. 596.12 lakhs and
carried forward a loss of Rs. 2030.01 lakhs to the Balance Sheet after
setting off brought forward loss of Rs. 1177.49 lakhs of previous year.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES INDUSTRIAL, RELATIONS FRONT,
INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:
Human Resources are the strength of the Company and the Company has put in
place various systems to reward and recognize employee contribution towards
the growth of the Company. Your Company has a team of qualified and
dedicated personnel who have contributed to the growth of the Company.
Your Companys industrial Relations continued to be harmonious during the
year under review.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statement in the Managements Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys projections, estimates, expectations or predictions within the
meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. These forward
looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of
future events over which the Company exercises no control. The Company
cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or
will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from such estimates,
projections etc. whether expressed or implied.