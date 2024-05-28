TO THE MEMBERS OF

BCPL RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BCPL RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows, the Statement of Changes in Equity and notes to the financial statements for the year ended on that date including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

3. Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter Revenue recognition - accounting for construction contracts Principal Audit Procedures There are significant accounting judgements including estimation of costs to complete, determining the stage of completion and the timing of revenue recognition. The Company recognises revenue and profit/loss on the basis of stage of completion based on the proportion of contract costs incurred at reporting date, relative to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue and profit/loss therefore rely on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each contract. Cost contingencies are included in these estimates to take into account specific uncertain risks, or disputed claims against the Company, arising within each contract. These contingencies are reviewed by the Management on a regular basis throughout the contract life and adjusted where appropriate. In responding to the identified key audit matter, we completed the following audit procedures: • Testing of the design and implementation of controls involved for the determination of the estimates used as well as their operating effectiveness; • Testing the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the new revenue accounting standard; • Testing a sample of contracts for appropriate identification of performance obligations; • For the sample selected, reviewing for change orders and the impact on the estimated costs to complete; • Engaging technical experts to review estimates of costs to complete for sample contracts; and Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings Contingent Liabilities Principal Audit Procedures The Company operates in a complex tax environment and is required to discharge direct and indirect tax obligations under various legislations such as Income Tax Act, 1961, the Finance Act, 1994, Goods and Services Tax Act and VAT Acts of various states. In assessing the exposure of the Company for the tax litigations, we have performed the following procedures: The tax authorities under these legislations have raised certain tax demands on the Company in respect of the past periods. The Company has disputed such demands and has appealed against them at appropriate forums. As at March 31, 2024 the Company has an amount of Rs. 310.04 Lakhs involved in various pending tax litigations. • Obtained an understanding of the process laid down by the management for performing their assessment taking into consideration past legal precedents, changes in laws and regulations, expert opinions obtained from external tax / legal experts (as applicable); Ind AS 37 requires the Company to perform an assessment of the probability of economic outflow on account of such disputed tax matters and determine whether any particular obligation needs to be recorded as a provision in the books of account or to be disclosed as a contingent liability. Considering the significant degree of judgement applied by the management in making such assessments and the resultant impact on the financial statements, we have considered it to be an area of significance for our audit. • Assessed the processes and entity level controls established by the Company to ensure completeness of information with respect to tax litigations; • Along with our tax experts, we undertook the following procedures: • Reading communications with relevant tax authorities including notices, demands, orders, etc., relevant to the ending litigations, as made available to us by the management; • Testing the accuracy of disputed amounts from the underlying communications received from tax authorities and responses filed by the Company; • Considered the submissions made to appellate authorities and expert opinions obtained by the Company from external tax / legal experts (wherever applicable) which form the basis for managements assessment; • Assessed the positions taken by the management in the light of the aforesaid information and based on the examination of the matters by our tax experts. • Read the disclosures included in the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with Standalone 37.

Other Information

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report including Annexures to Board Report, and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid documents are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

5. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

7. When we read the aforesaid documents, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matters to those charged with governance.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

16. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub –section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - refer Note 30 of Standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Company has neither declared nor paid any interim dividend during the year.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For L. B. Jha & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 301088E (D. N. Roy) Place: Kolkata Partner Date: 28.05.2024 Membership No: 300389 UDIN: 24300389BKDBLI9857

ANNEXURE- A: TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of BCPL RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 17 of the Auditors Report of even date]

i. (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased Programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

Pursuant to the Programme, a portion of the Property, Plant & Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the title deeds of the immovable properties of the Company are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceeding has been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, quarterly statement of current assets in respect of its working capital borrowing are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any investment, advanced any loan, given any guarantee or provided any securities covered by provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

However, the Company had given a corporate guarantee on behalf of Phoenix Overseas Ltd and M/S. BCL Bio Energy Private Limited to their lenders to the extent of Rs. 2870 lakhs and Rs 3419 lakhs respectively.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Further, no orders have been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal which could impact the Company.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of income tax, value added tax and sales tax as at 31st March 2024 which has not been deposited on account of a dispute are as follows-

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) * Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Sales Tax 19.41 FY 2006-07 W.B. Appellate & Revisional Board, Kolkata Odisha Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 16.80 01.04.2005 to 30.11.2008 Commissioner of Sales Tax, Bhubaneswar, Orissa Goods and Services Tax Act Service Tax 36.33 FY 2008-09 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Goods and Services Tax Act Service Tax 5.81 FY 2006-07 to FY 2011-12 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Goods and Services Tax Act Service Tax 150.57 FY 2012-13 to FY 2016-17 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Odisha Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 33.65 FY 2008-09 to 2011-12 Asst. Comm of Sales Tax, Cuttack, Odisha Odisha Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 47.47 05.2005- 11.2008 Deputy Comm. Of sales Tax (Appeal), Bhubaneswar, Odisha

* Excluding Interest and Penalty not yet determined * Amount is net of payments made under Protest

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest to lenders during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not raised loans

(f) during the year on the pledge of securities held in its any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not received any complaints from any whistle-blower during the year (and up to the date of this report) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has complied with the requirements of sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to its transactions with the related parties. Pursuant to the requirement of the applicable Accounting Standard, details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in Note 34 of the standalone financial statements for the year under audit.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system. The internal audit system is being further strengthened to make it commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve & Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) and (b) is not applicable.

(b)

(c) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to information and explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there is no fund lying unspent, hence reporting under clause 3(XX) (a) & (b) is not applicable.

xxi. According to information and explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there have been no any qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditor in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For L. B. Jha & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 301088E (D. N. Roy) Place: Kolkata Partner Date: 28.05.2024 Membership No: 300389 UDIN: 24300389BKDBLI9857

ANNEXURE- B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT To the Members of BCPL RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 18 (f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Control under Clause (i) of Sub –sections 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BCPL RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Control

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the "Guidance Note" and the Standard on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

6. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) Pertain to the maintenance of the records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2) provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

7. Because of inherent limitation of internal financial control over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to errors or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluations of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and based on audit tests performed in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, the Company has, in all material respect, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024. The Company had established informal practices which are effective in having a proper internal control over financial reporting. A formal system of internal controls over financial reporting criteria is in the process of being established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control as stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the 31st March, 2024 financial statements of the Company and these material weakness does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company