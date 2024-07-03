Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹99.25
Prev. Close₹100.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.51
Day's High₹99.95
Day's Low₹96.55
52 Week's High₹158.85
52 Week's Low₹83.51
Book Value₹55.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)164.14
P/E30.15
EPS3.32
Divi. Yield0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.72
16.72
16.72
16.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.45
67.73
60.38
53.78
Net Worth
89.17
84.45
77.1
70.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.9
127.16
49.85
34.26
yoy growth (%)
-34.8
155.07
45.51
37.7
Raw materials
0
0.65
0.43
-3.86
As % of sales
0
0.51
0.86
11.28
Employee costs
-4.01
-4.53
-1.7
-1.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.73
13.26
5.73
1.79
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.15
-0.08
-0.1
Tax paid
-2.79
-3.42
-1.65
-0.7
Working capital
0.06
-0.45
3.06
-1.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.8
155.07
45.51
37.7
Op profit growth
-14.27
103.55
133.16
14.94
EBIT growth
-9.41
102.37
110.82
6.79
Net profit growth
-18.33
138.83
271.96
16.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
87.93
122.79
105.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
87.93
122.79
105.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.71
2.71
2.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jayanta Kumar Ghosh
Executive Director & CFO
Uday Narayan Singh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Aparesh Nandi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Swapan Kumar Chakraborty
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanghamitra Mukherjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devshree Sinha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee
Executive Director
Debasis Sircar
Independent Director
Ranajit Kumar Mondal
Reports by BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Bapi Construction Electrical Engineering Private Limited on December 08, 1995. Subsequently, upon change in Company name to BCPL Railway Infrastructure Private Limited on July 31, 2008, it then got converted to a Public Limited Company as BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited on August 05, 2008 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure Development involving design, drawing, supply, Erection and Commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment. The key clients of the Company include various zones of the Indian Railways like Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Northern Railway, East Coast Railway, North Frontier Railway, East Central Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) as well as large Public and Private Sector Undertakings like RITES Ltd., Durgapur Projects Ltd., Essel Mining Industries Ltd.,Adhunik Group, Usha Martin Industries Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Rungta Mines, Haldia Energy Limited, Electrosteel and many more.The Company also executes Railway Electrification Projects, turnkey OHE projects and other projects for Railway as well as nongovernment partiesThe Company first ventured into a highly technical field, overhead electrification of the Indian Railways and throug
Read More
The BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd is ₹164.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd is 30.15 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd is ₹83.51 and ₹158.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.54%, 3 Years at 25.16%, 1 Year at -9.45%, 6 Month at -7.49%, 3 Month at 4.12% and 1 Month at 8.86%.
