Summary

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Bapi Construction Electrical Engineering Private Limited on December 08, 1995. Subsequently, upon change in Company name to BCPL Railway Infrastructure Private Limited on July 31, 2008, it then got converted to a Public Limited Company as BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited on August 05, 2008 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure Development involving design, drawing, supply, Erection and Commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment. The key clients of the Company include various zones of the Indian Railways like Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Northern Railway, East Coast Railway, North Frontier Railway, East Central Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) as well as large Public and Private Sector Undertakings like RITES Ltd., Durgapur Projects Ltd., Essel Mining Industries Ltd.,Adhunik Group, Usha Martin Industries Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Rungta Mines, Haldia Energy Limited, Electrosteel and many more.The Company also executes Railway Electrification Projects, turnkey OHE projects and other projects for Railway as well as nongovernment partiesThe Company first ventured into a highly technical field, overhead electrification of the Indian Railways and throug

