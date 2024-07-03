iifl-logo-icon 1
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

98.15
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:25:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.25
  • Day's High99.95
  • 52 Wk High158.85
  • Prev. Close100.1
  • Day's Low96.55
  • 52 Wk Low 83.51
  • Turnover (lac)11.51
  • P/E30.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.05
  • EPS3.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)164.14
  • Div. Yield0.7
No Records Found

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

99.25

Prev. Close

100.1

Turnover(Lac.)

11.51

Day's High

99.95

Day's Low

96.55

52 Week's High

158.85

52 Week's Low

83.51

Book Value

55.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

164.14

P/E

30.15

EPS

3.32

Divi. Yield

0.7

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.86%

Non-Promoter- 27.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.72

16.72

16.72

16.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.45

67.73

60.38

53.78

Net Worth

89.17

84.45

77.1

70.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.9

127.16

49.85

34.26

yoy growth (%)

-34.8

155.07

45.51

37.7

Raw materials

0

0.65

0.43

-3.86

As % of sales

0

0.51

0.86

11.28

Employee costs

-4.01

-4.53

-1.7

-1.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.73

13.26

5.73

1.79

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.15

-0.08

-0.1

Tax paid

-2.79

-3.42

-1.65

-0.7

Working capital

0.06

-0.45

3.06

-1.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.8

155.07

45.51

37.7

Op profit growth

-14.27

103.55

133.16

14.94

EBIT growth

-9.41

102.37

110.82

6.79

Net profit growth

-18.33

138.83

271.96

16.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

87.93

122.79

105.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

87.93

122.79

105.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.71

2.71

2.18

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jayanta Kumar Ghosh

Executive Director & CFO

Uday Narayan Singh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Aparesh Nandi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Swapan Kumar Chakraborty

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanghamitra Mukherjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devshree Sinha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee

Executive Director

Debasis Sircar

Independent Director

Ranajit Kumar Mondal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Bapi Construction Electrical Engineering Private Limited on December 08, 1995. Subsequently, upon change in Company name to BCPL Railway Infrastructure Private Limited on July 31, 2008, it then got converted to a Public Limited Company as BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited on August 05, 2008 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure Development involving design, drawing, supply, Erection and Commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment. The key clients of the Company include various zones of the Indian Railways like Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Northern Railway, East Coast Railway, North Frontier Railway, East Central Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) as well as large Public and Private Sector Undertakings like RITES Ltd., Durgapur Projects Ltd., Essel Mining Industries Ltd.,Adhunik Group, Usha Martin Industries Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Rungta Mines, Haldia Energy Limited, Electrosteel and many more.The Company also executes Railway Electrification Projects, turnkey OHE projects and other projects for Railway as well as nongovernment partiesThe Company first ventured into a highly technical field, overhead electrification of the Indian Railways and throug
Company FAQs

What is the BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd is ₹164.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd is 30.15 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd is ₹83.51 and ₹158.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd?

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.54%, 3 Years at 25.16%, 1 Year at -9.45%, 6 Month at -7.49%, 3 Month at 4.12% and 1 Month at 8.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.13 %

