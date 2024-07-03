BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
26.74
18.27
25.87
19.27
22.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.74
18.27
25.87
19.27
22.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.44
0.86
1.31
0.21
0.3
Total Income
28.18
19.13
27.18
19.48
23.27
Total Expenditure
24.92
16.14
25.34
17.23
19.65
PBIDT
3.25
3
1.84
2.25
3.63
Interest
0.77
0.55
0.75
0.92
0.53
PBDT
2.48
2.44
1.09
1.33
3.1
Depreciation
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.07
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.66
0.57
0.2
0.37
0.81
Deferred Tax
-0.08
-0.13
0.22
-0.08
0.19
Reported Profit After Tax
1.83
1.95
0.62
0.97
2.05
Minority Interest After NP
-0.09
-0.01
0.01
-0.05
-0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.92
1.95
0.61
1.02
2.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.92
1.95
0.61
1.02
2.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.15
1.17
0.37
0.61
1.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.72
16.72
16.72
16.72
16.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.15
16.42
7.11
11.67
15.8
PBDTM(%)
9.27
13.35
4.21
6.9
13.49
PATM(%)
6.84
10.67
2.39
5.03
8.92
