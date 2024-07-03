iifl-logo-icon 1
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

94.8
(-1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

26.74

18.27

25.87

19.27

22.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.74

18.27

25.87

19.27

22.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.44

0.86

1.31

0.21

0.3

Total Income

28.18

19.13

27.18

19.48

23.27

Total Expenditure

24.92

16.14

25.34

17.23

19.65

PBIDT

3.25

3

1.84

2.25

3.63

Interest

0.77

0.55

0.75

0.92

0.53

PBDT

2.48

2.44

1.09

1.33

3.1

Depreciation

0.06

0.05

0.05

0.07

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.66

0.57

0.2

0.37

0.81

Deferred Tax

-0.08

-0.13

0.22

-0.08

0.19

Reported Profit After Tax

1.83

1.95

0.62

0.97

2.05

Minority Interest After NP

-0.09

-0.01

0.01

-0.05

-0.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.92

1.95

0.61

1.02

2.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.92

1.95

0.61

1.02

2.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.15

1.17

0.37

0.61

1.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.72

16.72

16.72

16.72

16.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.15

16.42

7.11

11.67

15.8

PBDTM(%)

9.27

13.35

4.21

6.9

13.49

PATM(%)

6.84

10.67

2.39

5.03

8.92

