|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.9
127.16
49.85
34.26
yoy growth (%)
-34.8
155.07
45.51
37.7
Raw materials
0
0.65
0.43
-3.86
As % of sales
0
0.51
0.86
11.28
Employee costs
-4.01
-4.53
-1.7
-1.27
As % of sales
4.84
3.56
3.42
3.72
Other costs
-67.56
-110.08
-42.09
-26.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.49
86.56
84.42
76.86
Operating profit
11.32
13.2
6.48
2.78
OPM
13.65
10.38
13.01
8.12
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.15
-0.08
-0.1
Interest expense
-2.43
-1.26
-1.44
-1.6
Other income
2.02
1.48
0.77
0.72
Profit before tax
10.73
13.26
5.73
1.79
Taxes
-2.79
-3.42
-1.65
-0.7
Tax rate
-25.99
-25.81
-28.82
-39.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.94
9.84
4.08
1.09
Exceptional items
0
-0.11
0
0
Net profit
7.94
9.72
4.07
1.09
yoy growth (%)
-18.33
138.83
271.96
16.91
NPM
9.58
7.64
8.16
3.19
