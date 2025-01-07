iifl-logo-icon 1
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

96
(-0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.9

127.16

49.85

34.26

yoy growth (%)

-34.8

155.07

45.51

37.7

Raw materials

0

0.65

0.43

-3.86

As % of sales

0

0.51

0.86

11.28

Employee costs

-4.01

-4.53

-1.7

-1.27

As % of sales

4.84

3.56

3.42

3.72

Other costs

-67.56

-110.08

-42.09

-26.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.49

86.56

84.42

76.86

Operating profit

11.32

13.2

6.48

2.78

OPM

13.65

10.38

13.01

8.12

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.15

-0.08

-0.1

Interest expense

-2.43

-1.26

-1.44

-1.6

Other income

2.02

1.48

0.77

0.72

Profit before tax

10.73

13.26

5.73

1.79

Taxes

-2.79

-3.42

-1.65

-0.7

Tax rate

-25.99

-25.81

-28.82

-39.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.94

9.84

4.08

1.09

Exceptional items

0

-0.11

0

0

Net profit

7.94

9.72

4.07

1.09

yoy growth (%)

-18.33

138.83

271.96

16.91

NPM

9.58

7.64

8.16

3.19

