BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.73
13.26
5.73
1.79
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.15
-0.08
-0.1
Tax paid
-2.79
-3.42
-1.65
-0.7
Working capital
0.06
-0.45
3.06
-1.78
Other operating items
Operating
7.82
9.23
7.05
-0.78
Capital expenditure
0.19
0.38
0.04
0.05
Free cash flow
8.01
9.61
7.09
-0.73
Equity raised
91.86
65.28
54.03
51.76
Investing
0.08
0.79
0.04
-0.14
Financing
-4.85
2.18
2.51
3.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
95.1
77.86
63.68
54.53
