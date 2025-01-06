iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

96.4
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd

BCPL Railway FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.73

13.26

5.73

1.79

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.15

-0.08

-0.1

Tax paid

-2.79

-3.42

-1.65

-0.7

Working capital

0.06

-0.45

3.06

-1.78

Other operating items

Operating

7.82

9.23

7.05

-0.78

Capital expenditure

0.19

0.38

0.04

0.05

Free cash flow

8.01

9.61

7.09

-0.73

Equity raised

91.86

65.28

54.03

51.76

Investing

0.08

0.79

0.04

-0.14

Financing

-4.85

2.18

2.51

3.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

95.1

77.86

63.68

54.53

BCPL Railway : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.