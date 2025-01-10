BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.72
16.72
16.72
16.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.45
67.73
60.38
53.78
Net Worth
89.17
84.45
77.1
70.5
Minority Interest
Debt
16.35
2.53
2.41
4.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.58
0.46
0.37
0.3
Total Liabilities
106.1
87.44
79.88
75.71
Fixed Assets
4.54
2.58
2.49
0.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.61
11.31
5.05
4.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.88
0.87
1.07
1.3
Networking Capital
80.78
72.48
63.83
59.32
Inventories
45.04
33.94
28.35
15.58
Inventory Days
68.58
Sundry Debtors
10.62
15.85
19.49
9.84
Debtor Days
43.31
Other Current Assets
43.81
43.63
38.02
39.91
Sundry Creditors
-12.83
-9.39
-5.1
-3.14
Creditor Days
13.82
Other Current Liabilities
-5.86
-11.55
-16.93
-2.87
Cash
7.3
0.2
7.43
9.23
Total Assets
106.11
87.44
79.87
75.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.