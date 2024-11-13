Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 13 2024 (Wednesday) at 3.30pm through video conferencing to consider and approve the following :- 1. Un-audited Financial Statements standalone and consolidated for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. General business discussions. Further as intimated earlier the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of Company by all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed for purpose of declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results and shall remain closed upto expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (Wednesday, November 13, 2024). The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, 13th November, 2024 which commenced at 3.30 p.m and concluded at 6.00 p.m., have approved the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results duly signed by the Managing Director, Executive Directors & CFO and Company Secretary for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and considered the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s L B Jha & Co. 2. Appointment of M/s TP & Associates (ACS No.: 49208 C.P. No: 22187) as the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2024-25. 3. General Business Discussion (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 12 2024 (Monday) at 3.30pm through video conferencing to consider and approve the following :- 1. Un-audited Financial Statements standalone and consolidated for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. General business discussions. Further as intimated earlier the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of Company by all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed for purpose of declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results and shall remain closed upto expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. This is for your information and records. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (Monday, August 12, 2024). The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, 12th August, 2024 which commenced at 3.30 p.m and concluded at 5.30 p.m., have approved the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results duly signed by the Managing Director, Executive Directors & CFO and Company Secretary for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and considered the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s L B Jha & Co. 2. General Business Discussion.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28 2024 (Tuesday) at 3.30pm through video conferencing to consider and approve the following :- 1. Audited Financial Statements standalone and consolidated for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommending Final Dividend if any. 3. Considering issues pertaining to the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. General business discussions. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (LODR Regulations), the Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024: 1. Audited Financial Results, standalone and consolidated, duly signed by the Managing Director, Executive Director & CFO and Company Secretary for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. The Board has recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.70/- (7%) per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24 for the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To Convene 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) on Thursday, the 26th September, 2024 at 4.00 p.m through VC/OAVM. 4. To note the Disposal of the shares of BRIL Social Foundation (an erstwhile subsidiary company under section 8 of the Companies Act,2013). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulations 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company will be held on March 30 2024 (Saturday) at 4.30pm at the Registered Office of the Company at 112 Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani Kolkata 700009 through video conferencing inter-alia to consider the following:- 1. To review the performance of Non Independent Directors 2. To review the performance of the Board as a whole 3. To review the performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of Executive and Non Executive Directors of the Company 4. To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 25(3) and other applicable regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of Independent Director was held on Saturday, March 30, 2024 through video conferencing and transacted the following businesses: 1. Reviewed performance of Non-Independent Directors and board of directors as a whole. 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. 3. Assessed and Evaluated quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Management of the Company and the Board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. The Meeting commenced at 4.30 p.m and concluded at 5.30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024