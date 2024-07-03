BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Summary

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Bapi Construction Electrical Engineering Private Limited on December 08, 1995. Subsequently, upon change in Company name to BCPL Railway Infrastructure Private Limited on July 31, 2008, it then got converted to a Public Limited Company as BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited on August 05, 2008 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure Development involving design, drawing, supply, Erection and Commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment. The key clients of the Company include various zones of the Indian Railways like Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Northern Railway, East Coast Railway, North Frontier Railway, East Central Railway, Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) as well as large Public and Private Sector Undertakings like RITES Ltd., Durgapur Projects Ltd., Essel Mining Industries Ltd.,Adhunik Group, Usha Martin Industries Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Rungta Mines, Haldia Energy Limited, Electrosteel and many more.The Company also executes Railway Electrification Projects, turnkey OHE projects and other projects for Railway as well as nongovernment partiesThe Company first ventured into a highly technical field, overhead electrification of the Indian Railways and through series of events over the successive years made rapid and spectacular progress in its chosen field of work. It started the business as a Civil Contractor for the Indian Railways. This was in the late of the 90s when there were very few contractors in the electrification area and the Indian Railways realized the importance of electrification of the railway routes. In 2016-17, the Company completed Work under the control of the Railway Electrification, Kolkata relating to 25 KV A.C., Single phase, 50 Hz, Traction Overhead Equipments in Khana(Excl.)-Sainthia-Pakur(Incl.), Eastern Railway; 132/25 KV Traction Sub-Station at Rampurhat in Khana-Sainthia-Pakur Section and Dubrajpur in Pandabeshwar-Sainthia of Eastern Railway. As Joint Venture partner with EMC Ltd. work under the control of the Chief Electrical Engineer, Railway Electrification relating to OHE,TSS,SCADA & General Electrical Works in Vizianagaram-Singapur Road, Section Gr. 166 of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway of Rs. 88 cr (app.). In October 2018, the Company raised money from public by issuing 48,60,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 17.01 Crores, comprising of 42,00,000 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 14.7 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 6,60,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 2.31 Crore.In FY 2021, the project, Katwa-Azimganj and Monigram-Nalhati sections of Howrah and Malda Divisions was completed. The Company also started the Merchant Export Business for export of food and other products in 2022. In 2023, the Company completed the transmission line works under Military Engineering Service (MES) at CWE, Binnaguri, in serving the defence sector.