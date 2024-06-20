iifl-logo-icon 1
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Dividend

BCPL Railway CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202419 Sep 2024-0.77Final
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (LODR Regulations), the Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024: 1. The Board has recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.70/- (7%) per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24 for the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on the 28th May 2024, approved the following: 1. Closure of the share transfer book and register of members from Friday, 20th September, 2024 to Thursday, 26th September 2024(both days inclusive). 2. Recommended a Final Dividend @Re 0.70/- (7%) per equity shares of Rs 10 each. 3. Fixed the date of the AGM on Thursday, 26th September 2024 at 4pm through VC/OAVM. 4. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM will be paid to those members whose names appear in the register of members at the end of the business hours on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)

