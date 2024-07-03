Beekay Niryat Ltd Summary

Beekay Niryat Limited, was incorporated on 6th June, 1975, in West Bengal. It was incorporated as M/s Giri Finance & Trading Limited which was changed to Beekay Niryat Limited on 4th May, 2001 pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation dated 15th January, 2001 with 9 Companies. The main business of the Company is export of lather, jute, handicraft and trading of commodities.The Company has acquired 34.45% stake in Agribiotech Industries Limited in 2023. It ventured into Alcohol manufacturing business through partnership in Pioneer Spirits LLP by acquiring controlling stake of 23%. Also, the Company is sourcing and supplying rice to major distilleries in North India.