Open₹126.2
Prev. Close₹132.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.31
Day's High₹126.2
Day's Low₹126.2
52 Week's High₹143.9
52 Week's Low₹33.5
Book Value₹56.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)126
P/E105.4
EPS1.26
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.68
7.68
7.68
7.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.73
11.2
8.67
7.99
Net Worth
47.41
18.88
16.35
15.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.91
1.99
1.93
yoy growth (%)
-100
-4.16
3.25
430.55
Raw materials
0
-1.88
-1.93
-1.88
As % of sales
0
98.57
97.17
97.58
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.51
0.55
0.37
-0.47
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.14
-0.09
-0.01
Working capital
-0.36
2.32
0.27
0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-4.16
3.25
430.55
Op profit growth
-13.23
56.47
-14.65
-61.37
EBIT growth
7.96
71.66
-183.96
-139.4
Net profit growth
-10.75
50.09
-154.81
-153.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
21.06
18.48
0.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.06
18.48
0.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.91
2.44
0.8
Independent Director
Pratap Kumar Mondal
Non Executive Director
Puja Bajoria
Non Executive Director
Ashutosh Bajoria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Goyal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pankaj Sharma
Non Executive Director
Nitin Ghanshyam Hotchandani
Non Executive Director
Kamal Kishor Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Beekay Niryat Ltd
Summary
Beekay Niryat Limited, was incorporated on 6th June, 1975, in West Bengal. It was incorporated as M/s Giri Finance & Trading Limited which was changed to Beekay Niryat Limited on 4th May, 2001 pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation dated 15th January, 2001 with 9 Companies. The main business of the Company is export of lather, jute, handicraft and trading of commodities.The Company has acquired 34.45% stake in Agribiotech Industries Limited in 2023. It ventured into Alcohol manufacturing business through partnership in Pioneer Spirits LLP by acquiring controlling stake of 23%. Also, the Company is sourcing and supplying rice to major distilleries in North India.
The Agribio Spirits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹126.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agribio Spirits Ltd is ₹126.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Agribio Spirits Ltd is 105.4 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agribio Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agribio Spirits Ltd is ₹33.5 and ₹143.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Agribio Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.16%, 3 Years at 157.48%, 1 Year at 277.92%, 6 Month at 172.30%, 3 Month at 53.65% and 1 Month at 27.79%.
