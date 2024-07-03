iifl-logo-icon 1
Beekay Niryat Ltd Share Price

126.2
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126.2
  • Day's High126.2
  • 52 Wk High143.9
  • Prev. Close132.8
  • Day's Low126.2
  • 52 Wk Low 33.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.31
  • P/E105.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.4
  • EPS1.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)126
  • Div. Yield0.12
Beekay Niryat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

126.2

Prev. Close

132.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.31

Day's High

126.2

Day's Low

126.2

52 Week's High

143.9

52 Week's Low

33.5

Book Value

56.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

126

P/E

105.4

EPS

1.26

Divi. Yield

0.12

Beekay Niryat Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Agribio Spirits Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Agribio Spirits Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:25 AM
Dec-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.44%

Non-Promoter- 46.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Beekay Niryat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.68

7.68

7.68

7.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.73

11.2

8.67

7.99

Net Worth

47.41

18.88

16.35

15.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.91

1.99

1.93

yoy growth (%)

-100

-4.16

3.25

430.55

Raw materials

0

-1.88

-1.93

-1.88

As % of sales

0

98.57

97.17

97.58

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.51

0.55

0.37

-0.47

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.14

-0.09

-0.01

Working capital

-0.36

2.32

0.27

0.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-4.16

3.25

430.55

Op profit growth

-13.23

56.47

-14.65

-61.37

EBIT growth

7.96

71.66

-183.96

-139.4

Net profit growth

-10.75

50.09

-154.81

-153.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

21.06

18.48

0.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.06

18.48

0.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.91

2.44

0.8

Beekay Niryat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Beekay Niryat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pratap Kumar Mondal

Non Executive Director

Puja Bajoria

Non Executive Director

Ashutosh Bajoria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Goyal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pankaj Sharma

Non Executive Director

Nitin Ghanshyam Hotchandani

Non Executive Director

Kamal Kishor Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Beekay Niryat Ltd

Summary

Beekay Niryat Limited, was incorporated on 6th June, 1975, in West Bengal. It was incorporated as M/s Giri Finance & Trading Limited which was changed to Beekay Niryat Limited on 4th May, 2001 pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation dated 15th January, 2001 with 9 Companies. The main business of the Company is export of lather, jute, handicraft and trading of commodities.The Company has acquired 34.45% stake in Agribiotech Industries Limited in 2023. It ventured into Alcohol manufacturing business through partnership in Pioneer Spirits LLP by acquiring controlling stake of 23%. Also, the Company is sourcing and supplying rice to major distilleries in North India.
Company FAQs

What is the Agribio Spirits Ltd share price today?

The Agribio Spirits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹126.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agribio Spirits Ltd is ₹126.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agribio Spirits Ltd is 105.4 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agribio Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agribio Spirits Ltd is ₹33.5 and ₹143.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

Agribio Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.16%, 3 Years at 157.48%, 1 Year at 277.92%, 6 Month at 172.30%, 3 Month at 53.65% and 1 Month at 27.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agribio Spirits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.56 %

