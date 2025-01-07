Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.91
1.99
1.93
yoy growth (%)
-100
-4.16
3.25
430.55
Raw materials
0
-1.88
-1.93
-1.88
As % of sales
0
98.57
97.17
97.58
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
As % of sales
0
6.93
6.66
6.43
Other costs
-0.18
-0.2
-0.12
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
10.62
6.03
7.93
Operating profit
-0.26
-0.3
-0.19
-0.23
OPM
0
-16.13
-9.88
-11.95
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.08
0
-0.03
Other income
0.95
0.94
0.57
-0.2
Profit before tax
0.51
0.55
0.37
-0.47
Taxes
-0.15
-0.14
-0.09
-0.01
Tax rate
-29.19
-26.35
-26.61
3.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.36
0.41
0.27
-0.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.36
0.41
0.27
-0.49
yoy growth (%)
-10.75
50.09
-154.81
-153.19
NPM
0
21.43
13.68
-25.77
