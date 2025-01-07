iifl-logo-icon 1
Beekay Niryat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

123
(-2.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:21:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.91

1.99

1.93

yoy growth (%)

-100

-4.16

3.25

430.55

Raw materials

0

-1.88

-1.93

-1.88

As % of sales

0

98.57

97.17

97.58

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

As % of sales

0

6.93

6.66

6.43

Other costs

-0.18

-0.2

-0.12

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

10.62

6.03

7.93

Operating profit

-0.26

-0.3

-0.19

-0.23

OPM

0

-16.13

-9.88

-11.95

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.08

0

-0.03

Other income

0.95

0.94

0.57

-0.2

Profit before tax

0.51

0.55

0.37

-0.47

Taxes

-0.15

-0.14

-0.09

-0.01

Tax rate

-29.19

-26.35

-26.61

3.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.36

0.41

0.27

-0.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.36

0.41

0.27

-0.49

yoy growth (%)

-10.75

50.09

-154.81

-153.19

NPM

0

21.43

13.68

-25.77

