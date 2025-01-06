iifl-logo-icon 1
Beekay Niryat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.25
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Beekay Niryat Ltd

Beekay Niryat FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.51

0.55

0.37

-0.47

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.14

-0.09

-0.01

Working capital

-0.36

2.32

0.27

0.91

Other operating items

Operating

0

2.72

0.55

0.4

Capital expenditure

0.01

-0.08

0

0.01

Free cash flow

0

2.64

0.55

0.41

Equity raised

15.06

17.82

15.53

13.09

Investing

0.16

-1.65

3.3

-2.48

Financing

-0.7

1.68

0

-1.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.53

20.5

19.38

9.93

Beekay Niryat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Beekay Niryat Ltd

