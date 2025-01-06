Beekay Niryat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.51
0.55
0.37
-0.47
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.14
-0.09
-0.01
Working capital
-0.36
2.32
0.27
0.91
Other operating items
Operating
0
2.72
0.55
0.4
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.08
0
0.01
Free cash flow
0
2.64
0.55
0.41
Equity raised
15.06
17.82
15.53
13.09
Investing
0.16
-1.65
3.3
-2.48
Financing
-0.7
1.68
0
-1.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.53
20.5
19.38
9.93
