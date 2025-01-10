Beekay Niryat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.68
7.68
7.68
7.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.73
11.2
8.67
7.99
Net Worth
47.41
18.88
16.35
15.67
Minority Interest
Debt
2.43
0.63
0.84
0.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
49.85
19.51
17.19
16.65
Fixed Assets
0.3
0.23
0.01
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.46
14.19
12.65
6.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.77
4.52
4.32
10.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.14
1.17
0
0.08
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.76
9.83
8.46
10.59
Sundry Creditors
-7.76
-6.12
-3.96
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.36
-0.18
-0.17
Cash
0.32
0.59
0.22
0.01
Total Assets
49.85
19.53
17.2
16.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.