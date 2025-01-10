iifl-logo-icon 1
Beekay Niryat Ltd Balance Sheet

124
(0.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.68

7.68

7.68

7.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.73

11.2

8.67

7.99

Net Worth

47.41

18.88

16.35

15.67

Minority Interest

Debt

2.43

0.63

0.84

0.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

49.85

19.51

17.19

16.65

Fixed Assets

0.3

0.23

0.01

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

42.46

14.19

12.65

6.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.77

4.52

4.32

10.48

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.14

1.17

0

0.08

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.76

9.83

8.46

10.59

Sundry Creditors

-7.76

-6.12

-3.96

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.36

-0.18

-0.17

Cash

0.32

0.59

0.22

0.01

Total Assets

49.85

19.53

17.2

16.68

