Beekay Niryat Ltd AGM

126
(-0.79%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Beekay Niryat CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, August 30, 2024, at the registered office of the Company situated at 111, Signature Tower, DC-2, Lalkothi Scheme, Tonk Road, Jaipur-302015 (Rajasthan), inter-alia considered and approved the business attached in PDF file Summary of Proceedings of 49th Annual General Meeting of Beekay Niryat Limited . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Notice of the 49th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the Financial year 2023-24 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Beekay Niryat: Related News

No Record Found

