Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Beekay Niryat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted on preferential basis based on the request from the Warrant holders. 2. To assess the growth opportunities in the industry and discuss strategic initiatives of the Company including matters of acquisition fund raising tie-ups Amalgamation Collaboration etc. for business growth. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of Agribio Spirits Limited at its meeting held on today i.e. December 31, 2024 , inter-alia consider and approve the following business:- 1. Allotment of 8,20,000 Equity Shares consequent to conversion of fully Convertible Equity Shares Warrants; 2. Proposed Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Agribiotech Industries Limited (ABIL or Transferor Company) with Agribio Spirits Limited (ASL or Transferee Company) and their shareholders under Section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 31/12/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

Allotment of 3,05,000 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of 3,05,000 convertible warrants ALLOTMENT OF 3,05,000 EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF 3,05,000 CONVERTIABLE WARRANTS ISSUED ON PREFRENTIAL BASIS TO NON PROMOTER CATAGORY

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Beekay Niryat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Beekay Niryat Limited has informed the BSE Limited that the meeting of Board of Directors to be held on November 14 2024 to consider and approve un-audited Standalone & consolidated financial results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th November, 2024 for 1. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. approve allotment of 2,00,000 equity shares consequent to conversion of Fully Convertible Equity Share Warrants (Warrants) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting held on 24/10/2024

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held for allotment of 9,75,000 Equity Shares and 22,25,000 warrants convertible into Equity Shares, to be issued on a preferential basis.

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting of the company held on today i.e. September 17, 2024

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Beekay Niryat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Beekay Niryat Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 30 2024 to consider the agenda as per intimation attached. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, August 30, 2024, at the registered office of the Company situated at 111, Signature Tower, DC-2, Lalkothi Scheme, Tonk Road, Jaipur-302015 (Rajasthan), inter-alia considered and approved the business attached in PDF file (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Corrigendum of Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024. With reference to the letter dated August 30, 2024 regarding outcome of Board Meeting wherein the company have intimated the date of its AGM. Beekay Niryat Limited now informed BSE that while intimating the same typographical error took place in item no (1) of the letter (i.e.) instead mentioning Thursday, September 26, 2024 the company has inadvertently mentioned Thursday, 26, 2024, which is neither willful nor wanton. The same should be read as under: 1. Fixed the date of 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) as on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 111, signature Tower, DC-2 Lal kothi Scheme, Tonk Road, Jaipur- 302015 (Raj.) Revised outcome is attached for your reference. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Beekay Niryat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Beekay Niryat Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on August 14 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider and recommend the payment of Final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at their ensuing AGM of the company. Outcome of the Board meeting held on today i.e. August 14, 2024 to approve unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Beekay Niryat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Beekay Niryat Limited has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 30 2024 to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company both Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as required under Regulation 33 (3) of the Listing Regulations. Beekay Niryat Limited has submitted its outcome of Board meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 06, 2024 to consider and approve: 1. Appointment of Mr. Kamal Kishor Sharma (DIN: 10611254)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024