<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF BEEYU OVERSEAS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of BEEYU OVERSEAS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss {including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 2015, as amended. ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31. 2024,the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("the SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act") Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

3. Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance m our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors’ Response 1 Evaluation of Going Concern Aspect Principal Audit Observations The Company’s accumulated loss as on 31 March 2024 exceeds fifty percent of the net worth. The Company sold its tea manufacturing unit at Ooty. Tamilnadu a few years ago and presently it is not carrying on any tea manufacturing activity. The Company has also leased out its office in Kolkata. The revenue from leasing activity does not commensurate with the operating expenses for the past several years. Only in the financial year 2022-23, the Company earned a pre-tax profit of Rs. 1,04,826. These factors raise substantial doubt that the Company will be able to continue as a going concern.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

4. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis. Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report. Corporate Governance, and Shareholders’ information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditor’s Report thereon.

5. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and. in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

7. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this "Other Information" we are required to report that fact, we have nothing to report in this regard Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Actwith respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind-AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies: making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement. whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance; but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if. individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with the SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also

i. identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

ii. obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances Under section 143{3){i) of the Act. we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls,

iii. evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

iv. conclude on the appropriateness of Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or. if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

v. evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements,including the disclosures,and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that. individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances. we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

17. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act. the accounting and auditing standards and matter which are required to be included m the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and the Order issued under section 143(11) of the Act

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

18. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report that

i) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

ii) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

iii) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

iv) in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

v) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors of She Company as on 31March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors are disqualified from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act as on 31 March 2024.

vi) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

vii) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. no remuneration for the year ended 31st March 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its Directors and therefore no comments are made in respect of compliance as enumerated in Section 197(16) read with Schedule V to the Act,

viii) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report m accordance with Rufe 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. the Company has some pending litigations, but impact thereof on its financial positionis estimated to be not material and hence, the same has not been accounted for in its standalone Ind AS financial statements.

b. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts: c. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

d. the Management has represented that other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts:

no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or investin other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Company (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries;

no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("funding parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; and

Based on the audit procedures performed, we report nothing has come to our notice, that has caused us to believe that the above representations given by the Management contain any material mis-statement.

e. no dividend was declared or paid during the year by the Company,

f. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 provides for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log).But the company has maintained the accounts manually, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules.

2014 is not applicable for the current year. And

19. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order. 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act. we give in "Annexure B’ a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

[Referred to in Paragraph 18(vi) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of BEEYU OVERSEASLIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BEEYU OVERSEAS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note"} issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act. 2013. to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating, effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the:audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company: and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of un-authorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls overFinancial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024. based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

[Referred to in Paragraph 19 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of BEEYU OVERSEAS LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024]

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that -

i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment properties and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company did not have any intangible assets during the year

(b) Some of the property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment properties and right-of-use assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of ail the property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment properties and right-of-use assets at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed m the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, capital work-in progress investment property and non-current assets held for sale, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including right-of-use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act. 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering rental services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(n)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) The Company has not, at any point of time during the year, been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

Hence reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of theOrder is not applicable to the Company.

iii) (a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans of guarantee. or security to any entities during the year The details of balances outstanding as at 31 March 2024 are as under.

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year 1. Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil Nil 2. Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil 3. Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil 4. Others Nil Nil Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 1. Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil Nil 2. Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil 3. Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil 4. Others Nil Nil Nil Rs. 1.22,00,000/ :

(b) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in nature of loan or guarantee, or security to any entities during the year.

(c) There is no schedule stipulated for repayment of principal in respect of advances in nature of loan. However the receipts of interest are regular.

(d) There is no amount overdue in respect of advances in nature of loan advanced by the Company

(e) As there is no schedule stipulated for repayment of principal in respect of advances in nature of loan, no amount has fallen due during the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year which are either repayable on demand or given without specifying any terms or period of repayment. However, the balance of advance in the nature of loan outstanding as at 31 March 2024 are as under

Promoters & Related Parties Nil Others Rs.1,22,00,000

iv) The Company has not given any loan to directors as envisaged in section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and has not given any loan, guarantee, provided security or acquired securities of other body corporate as envisaged in section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3{iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act. in respect of the activities carried on by the Company Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3fvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) The amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no material dues of Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Services Tax and Cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act. 1961 (43 of1961) during the year.

ix) No amount has been borrowed from any bank or financial institution or any other lender by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(a) to 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x) The Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) & 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xi)(a) to 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company Accordingly, the provisions of-paragraph 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) The transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of theCompanies Act, 2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system which is in commensurate with the size andnature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are notapplicable to the Company

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934 Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3{xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of this Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii)M/s P G Saha & Co, statutory auditors of the company, had resigned during the year and in their place, we were appointed as statutory auditors of the company.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of plans of the Board of Directors and the Management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fait due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date We. however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is solely based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when due.

xx) The Company is not required to transfer any amount to fund specified in Schedule VII to theCompanies Act, 2013.

Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xx){a) & 3(xx)(b} of the Order isnot applicable to the Company.

(xxi)As the Company has no consolidated financial statements, reporting under paragraph of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For AGARWAL & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants [Firm’s Regn. No. 323210E]