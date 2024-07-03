iifl-logo-icon 1
Beeyu Overseas Ltd Share Price

4.38
(-4.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.36
  • Day's High4.44
  • 52 Wk High7.81
  • Prev. Close4.58
  • Day's Low4.36
  • 52 Wk Low 2.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Beeyu Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.36

Prev. Close

4.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

4.44

Day's Low

4.36

52 Week's High

7.81

52 Week's Low

2.7

Book Value

0.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Beeyu Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Beeyu Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Beeyu Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.62%

Non-Promoter- 75.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Beeyu Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.14

14.14

14.14

14.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.06

-13.88

-13.89

-13.89

Net Worth

0.08

0.26

0.25

0.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.04

-0.13

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0.11

0.02

-0.2

Working capital

0

1.45

-0.1

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-37.01

4.16

89.84

36.14

EBIT growth

-140.36

-65.22

147.67

62.55

Net profit growth

-77.3

-163.35

-58.67

677.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

14.68

25.89

38.63

21.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.68

25.89

38.63

21.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

3.64

0.46

1.26

Beeyu Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Beeyu Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Goutam Chakraborty

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Kumar Deora

Non Independent Executive Director / WTD

Pranab Chakraborty

Independent Non Exe. Director

Simran Saha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Beeyu Overseas Ltd

Summary

Beeyu Overseas Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 having business of Tea Plantation. The first Public Issue of the Company came out in 2000 and the subsequent Public Issue came in year 2005. The Company was having Tea Gardens at Ooty in Tamil Nadu. The company came out of the tea business in 2008-09 since then the Company was looking for another line of business. The New Management is now exploring various business opportunities and in the very short period, it might start new line of business.As of March 31, 2010, the Company did not carry out any tea manufacturing activity at its unit located in Ooty, Tamilnadu. The black tea is manufactured from green leaves under the CTC process under automated production system. The orthodox tea is manufactured in the process of orthodox manufacture. The blending factory consists of the blending tower.The Company had production capacity of 2,000 tons per annum of black tea, 2,000 tons per annum of orthodox tea and blending 10,000 tons of tea per annum.In 2017-18, the Company discontinued all its manufacturing activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Beeyu Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Beeyu Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Beeyu Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beeyu Overseas Ltd is ₹6.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Beeyu Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Beeyu Overseas Ltd is 0 and 368.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Beeyu Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beeyu Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beeyu Overseas Ltd is ₹2.7 and ₹7.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Beeyu Overseas Ltd?

Beeyu Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.25%, 3 Years at 29.07%, 1 Year at 67.77%, 6 Month at -9.66%, 3 Month at 10.90% and 1 Month at -9.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Beeyu Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Beeyu Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.37 %

