SectorTrading
Open₹4.36
Prev. Close₹4.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹4.44
Day's Low₹4.36
52 Week's High₹7.81
52 Week's Low₹2.7
Book Value₹0.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.14
14.14
14.14
14.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.06
-13.88
-13.89
-13.89
Net Worth
0.08
0.26
0.25
0.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.04
-0.13
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0.11
0.02
-0.2
Working capital
0
1.45
-0.1
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-37.01
4.16
89.84
36.14
EBIT growth
-140.36
-65.22
147.67
62.55
Net profit growth
-77.3
-163.35
-58.67
677.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
14.68
25.89
38.63
21.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.68
25.89
38.63
21.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
3.64
0.46
1.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Goutam Chakraborty
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Kumar Deora
Non Independent Executive Director / WTD
Pranab Chakraborty
Independent Non Exe. Director
Simran Saha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Beeyu Overseas Ltd
Summary
Beeyu Overseas Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 having business of Tea Plantation. The first Public Issue of the Company came out in 2000 and the subsequent Public Issue came in year 2005. The Company was having Tea Gardens at Ooty in Tamil Nadu. The company came out of the tea business in 2008-09 since then the Company was looking for another line of business. The New Management is now exploring various business opportunities and in the very short period, it might start new line of business.As of March 31, 2010, the Company did not carry out any tea manufacturing activity at its unit located in Ooty, Tamilnadu. The black tea is manufactured from green leaves under the CTC process under automated production system. The orthodox tea is manufactured in the process of orthodox manufacture. The blending factory consists of the blending tower.The Company had production capacity of 2,000 tons per annum of black tea, 2,000 tons per annum of orthodox tea and blending 10,000 tons of tea per annum.In 2017-18, the Company discontinued all its manufacturing activities.
Read More
The Beeyu Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Beeyu Overseas Ltd is ₹6.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Beeyu Overseas Ltd is 0 and 368.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Beeyu Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Beeyu Overseas Ltd is ₹2.7 and ₹7.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Beeyu Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.25%, 3 Years at 29.07%, 1 Year at 67.77%, 6 Month at -9.66%, 3 Month at 10.90% and 1 Month at -9.31%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.