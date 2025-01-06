Beeyu Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.04
-0.13
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0.11
0.02
-0.2
Working capital
0
1.45
-0.1
-0.05
Other operating items
Operating
0
1.49
-0.23
-0.33
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-1.78
Free cash flow
0
1.49
-0.23
-2.11
Equity raised
-27.81
-27.36
-26.56
-26.02
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-27.82
-25.87
-26.79
-28.09
