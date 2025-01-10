iifl-logo-icon 1
Beeyu Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

4.19
(-4.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.14

14.14

14.14

14.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.06

-13.88

-13.89

-13.89

Net Worth

0.08

0.26

0.25

0.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Total Liabilities

0.28

0.46

0.45

0.45

Fixed Assets

1.02

1.05

1.07

1.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.78

-0.61

-0.64

-0.71

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.94

2.16

2.17

2.17

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.72

-2.77

-2.82

-2.88

Cash

0.05

0.03

0.04

0.06

Total Assets

0.29

0.47

0.46

0.45

