Beeyu Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.14
14.14
14.14
14.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.06
-13.88
-13.89
-13.89
Net Worth
0.08
0.26
0.25
0.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Total Liabilities
0.28
0.46
0.45
0.45
Fixed Assets
1.02
1.05
1.07
1.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.78
-0.61
-0.64
-0.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.94
2.16
2.17
2.17
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.72
-2.77
-2.82
-2.88
Cash
0.05
0.03
0.04
0.06
Total Assets
0.29
0.47
0.46
0.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.